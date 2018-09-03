Are Denny’s & IHOP Running on Holiday Hours Near Me on Labor Day 2018?

Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Labor Day. However, this is at participating locations, many of which may be incorporating a holiday schedule. But, if you do not want to contact the restaurant directly, you should be safe going until early afternoon at least. The same goes for IHOP stores.

Next year, in 2019, Labor Day Monday will fall on September 2nd. The holiday always falls on the first Monday in September.