Will Hurricane Florence Hit Columbia, South Carolina? When?

With Hurricane Florence looming, many people in South Carolina are hoping the state will only get a glancing blow.

Will Hurricane Florence hit Columbia, South Carolina? If, so when? According to the National Weather Service, only tropical storm conditions are expected for Columbia, South Carolina, not hurricane conditions. Be aware that all of the projections are just that: Predictions. However, here is the extended weather forecast for Columbia, South Carolina. Tropical storm conditions are possible starting on Thursday night.

In recent days, Hurricane Florence has shfited away from South Carolina and more towards North Carolina. That doesn’t mean that South Carolinians shouldn’t be prepared. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Columbia, South Carolina From September 11, 2018 through September 13, 2018.

That advisory reads: “The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Flood Advisory for the Congaree River…Congaree River At Columbia affecting Lexington and Richland Counties. Area reservoirs in preparation for heavy rainfall across the Carolinas are lowering their pool heights to increase storage. This will produce higher than normal flows along the Saluda River, Broad River and Congaree River at times.

A Flood Advisory means that nuisance flooding may occur nearest the river when the level is below the official flood stage.”

You can see the NWS page for Columbia here. Get an hourly forecast for Columbia here and see radar of the area here.

Tue 9/11: Here's the 11 PM NHC Update. It's very important to remember that dangerous impacts extend well away from the center of #Florence, & will cover large areas regardless of where the center moves. Prepared yet? #scwx #gawx #caewx #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/dzKaNzszvp — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 12, 2018

See updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Florence here.

Get information on South Carolina evacuations here. See the National Weather Services main page for Hurricane Florence here.

Tue, 9/11/188, 10:35 PM: SC/NC dam operators lowering lake levels in anticipation of later #Florence rains. Be aware if fishing, boating or enjoying area rivers, they will be running higher than usual. Be safe and be careful! #scwx #caewx #HurricaneFlorence @congareervrkpr pic.twitter.com/5FrqV1oXTA — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 12, 2018

Extended Forecast for Columbia, SC

You've seen these tropical wind-arrival charts quite often. They're your best source of official forecast information for planning & preparing. What do they really mean? Here's the explanation! #scwx #gawx #caewx #Florence #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/PwW6h6hg9V — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 12, 2018

This is the weather forecast for Columbia, SC, provided by the National Weather Service on September 12, 2018:

“Overnight (September 12, 2018)

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”