Best Hurricane Florence Spaghetti Model Live Tracks

As Hurricane Florence gathers strength, many people are looking for ways to track the storm. There are several sites that provide constantly updated and live spaghetti models that show the hurricane’s path.

You can see links to some of the best sites to do so below. The hurricane, in the recent spaghetti models, appeared to be veering toward the North Carolina coast and Virginia, perhaps sparing South Caroline the worst of the storm. However, hurricanes can be unpredictable and shift course.

Here are some of the latest spaghetti model plots as of September 11, 2018 for Hurricane Florence. The latest tracks show the storm headed more toward North Carolina and Virginia than South Carolina.

Spaghetti model plots were all showing a similar track. Here’s another one. The National Weather Service’s Charleston office did put out a warning about spaghetti models, saying they are not all accurate. Here is that warning:

Good morning! There remains sufficient uncertainty in the exact track of #Florence. Please focus on the official NHC forecast and beware of the model "spaghetti plots". #scwx #gawx #chswx #savwx pic.twitter.com/nCb3NHMJxl — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2018

Some people were skeptical.

this latest map of Hurricane Florence just makes me think that weather people have no idea WTF they are doing. this looks like my my daughter was drawing rainbow spaghetti for her pegicorn to eat. pic.twitter.com/mj8SgmyrS3 — Rob Roe (@rahbro) September 11, 2018

However, there are many sites that present live and updated spaghetti models. Here are some sites that have constantly updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Florence:

Cyclocane

Cyclocane is one of the best sites that has constantly updated Hurricane Florence spaghetti models. You can access that site’s spaghetti models here. As of the early morning of September 11, 2018, the Cyclocane spaghetti model showed the hurricane making landfall in North Carolina.

The Cyclocane Hurricane Florence page contains other useful information, such as radar loops and imagery and watches and warnings.

NOAA

NOAA is also a good site to check for constantly updated spaghetti models. You can access the page here. The drop-down menu on the site allows you to narrow the spaghetti model maps by storm. Look for the “storm ID” tab in the top left of the page to zoom in on Hurricane Florence spaghetti models.

The NOAA spaghetti models for Hurricane Florence also show the storm turning north and threatening North Carolina and Virginia more than South Carolina at the moment. NOAA stands for the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Other Spaghetti Models

The South Florida Water Management District has a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Florence. You can access it here.

Choose “storm 6” on the site to see Hurricane Florence plots.

National Weather Service

Here is the latest 500 AM EDT forecast track and key messages for Hurricane Florence from the @NHC_Atlantic. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been issued in association with major Hurricane Florence. #HurricaneFlorence #HurricanePreparedness #HurricanePrep pic.twitter.com/PcubmxWTkt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

You can access the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Florence page here.

NWS released this alert on the morning of September 11, 2018: