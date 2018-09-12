Will Hurricane Florence Hit Greensboro, NC? When?

With Hurricane Florence now heading toward the North Carolina coast, folks in Greensboro, NC are wondering when the hurricane will arrive and to what degree it will affect them.

According to the National Weather Service’s office that serves Greensboro, NC, the community is only expected to see tropical storm conditions, not hurricane conditions. Be aware that all forecasts are just that. They are predictions and could always change. Here is the extended forecast for Greensboro as of September 12, 2018:

The NWS is predicting tropical storm conditions could begin on Thursday night, September 13, 2018, and last through Saturday. You can see the NWS page for Greensboro here.

Here are the threat and impact levels associated with Hurricane Florence. Or in other words, this is what everyone should make preparations for. #ncwx #Florence pic.twitter.com/e9KI72AUTD — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 12, 2018

See the hourly forecast for Greensboro here. (It lists Raleigh because that is the NWS office that serves Greensboro).

The NWS hazardous weather outlook for Greenboro read on September 12, 2018: “DAY ONE…Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday. Hurricane Florence is forecast to be a very powerful, major hurricane on its approach to the coast of the Southeast U.S. late Wednesday through early Friday. The associated risk of life- threatening impacts well inland into central North Carolina, including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, is increasing.

Residents of central North Carolina are strongly encouraged to take time now to put together emergency kits and an emergency plan of how best to protect family and pets. Continue to closely monitor the progress and latest forecasts of Hurricane Florence.”

Get evacuation information for North Carolina here.

Extended Weather Forecast for Greensboro, South Carolina

The 11 PM update from @NHC_Atlantic keeps #Florence as a Category 4 hurricane with max winds at 140 mph. The new forecast track is slower and farther south, but it still has Florence approaching the NC/SC coast as a major hurricane late Thursday into Friday. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/LeOvKlUYHa — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 12, 2018

This was the extended weather forecast from NWS for Greensboro as of September 12, 2018:

“Overnight (September 12, 2018)

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”