Florence Spaghetti Model: Latest Hurricane Path [9/11]

As Hurricane Florence headed toward the South and North Carolina coasts, many people are worried about the storm’s exact path. Spaghetti models can provide some of the most interesting visual representations of the storm’s changing track.

The spaghetti plots are starting to show the models coming into agreement with Hurricane #Florence. The important thing is to prepare now here in the county for damaging winds and torrential rainfall based on the latest track. pic.twitter.com/9ckZHAySsC — Rowan County Weather (@rowan_county_wx) September 10, 2018

Here are some of the latest spaghetti model plots as of September 11, 2018 for Hurricane Florence. The latest tracks show the storm headed more toward North Carolina and Virginia than South Carolina.

Meteorologist Chris Suchan noted that spaghetti models plots are showing clusters on the North Carolina coast, but the storm still remains somewhat unpredictable.

Spaghetti plot modeling while clustered on NC coast, still shows variance on potential drifting, stalling, etc. This far out in forecast & w/ poor steering currents, I wouldn't rule anything out just yet pic.twitter.com/9hLg6OP1EB — Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI) September 11, 2018

Spaghetti model plots were all showing a similar track. Here’s another one.

Here is the latest Spaghetti Model Forecast Track Guidance for Hurricane Florence @Chrstina4Casts pic.twitter.com/bcHwS3ZiyK — Richard OHanlon (@RichardOHanlon4) September 10, 2018

The models were all showing the storm headed for North Carolina.

The "spaghetti" models for Hurricane Florence show little deviation, huge impacts expected for the Carolina coast. Join @jeffhillfox5 and me at 5pm on FOX 5 for the breakdown and effects on GA. pic.twitter.com/WHJiM0CNQe — David Chandley (@DChandleyFOX5) September 10, 2018

Here are some sites that have constantly updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Florence:

Cyclocane

Cyclocane is one of the best sites that has constantly updated Hurricane Florence spaghetti models. You can access that site’s spaghetti models here. As of the early morning of September 11, 2018, the Cyclocane spaghetti model showed the hurricane making landfall in North Carolina.

The Cyclocane Hurricane Florence page contains other useful information, such as radar loops and imagery and watches and warnings.

NOAA

NOAA is also a good site to check for constantly updated spaghetti models. You can access the page here. The drop-down menu on the site allows you to narrow the spaghetti model maps by storm.

The NOAA spaghetti models for Hurricane Florence also show the storm turning north and threatening North Carolina and Virginia more than South Carolina at the moment. NOAA stands for the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Other Spaghetti Models

The South Florida Water Management District has a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Florence. You can access it here.

Choose “storm 6” on the site to see Hurricane Florence plots.

National Weather Service

Here are the Key Messages from the 11 pm advisory for Hurricane #Florence. pic.twitter.com/XzGiOhaGHy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

You can access the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Florence page here.

Just before midnight on September 10, 2018, the National Weather Service reported the following:

“The rapid intensification of Florence ended just after the last advisory, with the central pressure falling to near 939 mb.Since that time, the eyewall convection has become a bit ragged and the latest central pressure from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is near 944 mb. The initial intensity will remain a possibly generous 120 kt for this advisory based on the aircraft winds. Microwave imagery suggests that Florence may be starting an eyewall replacement cycle. However, the winds from the Hurricane Hunter did not clearly indicate the presence of an outer eyewall.”

Florence should remain “in a light shear environment and over sea surface temperatures near 29C for at least the next 48 h,” the service says.”Thus, there is little other than eyewall replacement cycles to keep the hurricane from intensifying further as indicated by all of the intensity guidance. The new intensity forecast calls for continued strengthening to near category 5 strength, although at a slower rate than what occurred during the last 30 h. Florence is expected to encounter southwesterly shear near the 72 h point, which could cause slight weakening before landfall. However, there remains high confidence that Florence will be a large and extremely dangerous hurricane, regardless of its exact intensity.”

Continues the alert: “A building mid-level ridge over the northwestern Atlantic is expected to steer Florence west-northwestward to northwestward with an increase in forward speed during the next 48 h. After that time, a marked decrease in forward speed is likely as another ridge builds over the Great Lakes to the north of Florence. The track guidance continues to show some spread between the ECMWF on the left side of the envelope and the GFS on the right side. Overall, though, the guidance has again shifted a little to the right, and the 72-96 h points are nudged just a little to the right from the previous forecast. It is important not to focus on the exact forecast track as average NHC errors at days 3, 4, and 5 are about 100, 140 and 180 n mi, respectively, and dangerous hazards will extend well away from the center.”

The National Weather Service offered these key messages: