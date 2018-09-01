Henry Kissinger’s Wife Nancy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Henry Kissinger, the former U.S. Secretary of State, has been married to wife Nancy Kissinger since 1972.

Nancy is Henry Kissinger’s second wife. He was previously married to Ann Fleischer. Over the years, the 6 foot tall Nancy Kissinger has sometimes landed in the tabloid headlines. Henry Kissinger was scheduled to speak at the national memorial service for the late Senator John McCain.

1. Kissinger Was Already Secretary of State When He Married Nancy Maginnes

Henry Kissinger and Nancy Maginnes were married in 1972 in Arlington, Virginia when he was already secretary of state of the United States, according to their wedding announcement in the New York Times.

They honeymooned in Acapulco, the wedding announcement says, adding that the marriage was revealed by former Governor Nelson Rockefeller, who said, “I have some news for you – Kissinger is marrying Nancy Manginnes today.”

2. Nancy Kissinger Once Worked for Nelson Rockefeller

At the time of their marriage, Nancy was 39-years-old. She was working for Rockefeller, according to the Times announcement, at the Commission on Critical Choices for Americans. She focused on foreign policy issues, The Times reported.

She is the daughter of Albert Bristol Maginnes.

How old is Henry Kissinger today? He was born in May, 1923 in Germany, making him 95-years-old. His net worth is estimated at around $180 million.

3. Henry Kissinger Was Previously Married to Ann Fleischer

The marriage to Nancy was Kissinger’s second; he is divorced from his first wife, Ann Fleischer, with whom he has two children.

Kissinger was a ladies man in his day, once dating celebrities like Diane Sawyer, Candice Bergen, Jill St. John, Shirley Maclaine, and Liv Ullman.

4. Nancy Kissinger Testified at a Trial Involving Her Friend Brooke Astor

Nancy Kissinger made some headlines when she was called to testify at the trial involving the will of her late friend Brooke Astor.

According to the article in New York Observer, prosecutors accused the late socialite’s son of grand larceny for changing her will to favor him. In her testimony, Nancy Kissinger described the couple’s friendship with Brooke Astor.

She attended Brooke Astor’s 100th birthday party but told the court that she didn’t think Astor recognized her.

5. Nancy Kissinger Was Once Acquitted of Assault Charges

In 1982, Nancy Kissinger made tabloid headlines when she was accused and then acquitted of assault charges. She even earned the nickname “Bruiser” Nancy, according to The Washington Post.

Kissinger was accused of “throttling a woman who had insulted her husband Henry in Newark airport,” reported The Post. Ellen Kaplan testified, according to the Post, that Nancy “grabbed me, had me by the throat, put her face close to mine, sneered, bared her teeth–she was wearing braces, and I kept thinking she’s gonna bite me–and said, ‘Do you want to get slugged?'”