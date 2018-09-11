Hurricane Florence: Event Cancellations

Hurricane Florence is forcing numerous postponements and cancellations of several concerts and events in the affected area over the next few days. Florence poses a dangerous threat to the coastal regions of the Carolinas, where it’s expected to make landfall early Friday morning.

A map from the National Hurricane Center shows a forecast cone and coastal watches and warnings below. Current projections show Hurricane Florence bearing down on the East Coast, threatening North and South Carolina this week.

Here’s a list of events that have been affected with significant delays and/or cancelations, according to HR Scene and Inside Nova, among several others.

The 2018 Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull scheduled for Saturday is canceled and will not be rescheduled. (Northern Virginia) Arts Alive at the Hylton Performing Arts Center has been canceled. A new date for the event has not been scheduled as of Tuesday morning. (Northern Virginia) The 40th Annual Police Motorcycle Rodeo at Potomac Mills has been rescheduled for Sept. 26-29. (Northern Virginia) Registered Plane Pull teams and 5K/10K runners will be contacted by event organizers regarding the run. While the event this year is canceled, donations can still be made to Special Olympics Virginia. (Northern Virginia) Haymarket Day 2018 has been postponed to Oct. 20. The After Hours Concert has also been rescheduled for Oct. 20. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Emily Lockhart at elockhart@townofhaymarket.org or 703-753-2600. (Northern Virginia) The Movies & More Series for Saturday, September 15 at Courtyard Square Park has been canceled. The next showing will be on Saturday, October 13. (Chesapeake) The Neptune Festival 22nd Annual Fall Wine Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has been rescheduled to Friday, September 28 – Sunday, September 30. (Virginia Beach) The annual Town Center Fashion Show scheduled for Saturday the 15th is rescheduled to Saturday, September 22 in the Town Center Fountain Plaza from 7 to 8 p.m. (Virginia Beach) The TowneBank In-Water Boat Show at Town Point Park has been rescheduled to Veterans Day Weekend, November 9-11 (Norfolk) Comedian Bill Burr at Chrysler Hall will be rescheduling the original September 14 performance to Friday, September 21. Tickets will be honored at the door, but refunds will also be available from the original point of purchase until September 19. (Norfolk) Generic Theater’s Stupid F–king Bird scheduled for Thursday, September 13 – Sunday, September 16 at Chrysler Hall’s Little Hall has been canceled indefinitely. (Norfolk) The Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Faith – The Music of George Michael scheduled for Saturday, September 15 at Chrysler Hall is postponed. Ticketholders will be contacts with dates when rescheduled. (Norfolk) Draken Harald Harfagre stopover scheduled for Thursday, September 13 – Sunday, September 16 has been postponed. (Norfolk) The Norfolk Botanical Garden will close Thursday, September 13 and Friday, September 14. All classes are canceled. (Norfolk) J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, a major multi-act concert scheduled at Dix Park on September 15-16, has been canceled. Tickets purchased through Ticketfly will be refunded. Those who bought tickets through a verified festival street team member or outlet, contact streetteam@scoremoreshows.com. Email info@dreamvillefest.com with questions. (Raleigh)



Heavy will continue to update as more cancellations are announced and the forecast becomes more clear.

