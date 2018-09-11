Hurricane Florence: Where to Buy Water, Food & Last Minute Supplies

Hurricane Florence is barrelling toward the southeastern U.S. coast, and as residents of the area prepare for the Category 4 storm to hit, knowing where to get last minute food, water and preparation supplies is essential.

A map from the National Hurricane Center shows a forecast cone and coastal watches and warnings below. Current projections show Hurricane Florence bearing down on the East Coast, threatening North and South Carolina this week.

If you are still preparing for Hurricane Florence, it is vital that you get the rest of your supplies as soon as possible. Pictures of vacant grocery store shelves are already flooding social media, as Florence is expected to be a “dangerous, major hurricane,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

When it comes to planning what to prepare for the hurricane, water, dried and/or canned foods, and batteries are among the most important items to stock.

“All types of groceries, canned goods and water are the most important things. You can get by without power as long as you have the necessities,” said Richard Maher, the manager of a Charlotte hardware store, according to WBTV.

news: DC declares state of emergency in preparation for #HurricaneFlorence, effective immediately. "The declaration of public emergency is effective immediately and will stay in effect for 15 days." pic.twitter.com/2sZS2i8pXx — Andrew Giambrone (@AndrewGiambrone) September 11, 2018

Thousands of users flooded Twitter, posting warning pictures of empty shelves. Although many of the same grocery stores re-stock every day, it is still essential to try to stock up as much as possible before the storm fully hits the shore.

Your best bet in these last few days is to arrive as early as possible to a store when it opens, as most deliveries of fresh supplies arrive early in the morning. It is also important to note that many places that have supplies may have long lines, so prepare in advance.

Shelves were cleared out at a Costco in Apex, North Carolina on Monday ahead of Hurricane Florence. Shoppers stocked up on essential supplies to prepare for the Category 4 storm, which is set to make landfall later this week. https://t.co/JcJCxR6BF4 pic.twitter.com/6NsTQuTidL — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2018

Hurricane Rookie Move – wait to get Emergency Kit supplies until the last minute. This reminds me of Christmas Shopping on December 24th #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/eCFsrSKQwL — Paul Hemming (@FromIceLevel) September 10, 2018

If weather permits, traveling a short distance out of town, or to areas that are less likely to be impacted by the storm may benefit in stocking up on supplies.

To conserve water for flushing toilets, you can always fill your bathtub with water in advance so you don’t have to dip into your bottled water supply.

You can also often find distilled water in the baby food section if shelves are already empty when you get to the store.

Goose Creek Walmart Marketplace is out of water but overheard from an employee they should be getting more within a few hours. Low on some canned goods but plenty of supplies still available #HurricaneFlorence #SCEMD pic.twitter.com/LJe5wqTMcc — ⚙️Vault 76 Overseer⚙️ (@x1upGirl) September 9, 2018

These are photos from Walmart stores in Indian Land and Belmont. Supplies are going quick ahead of Hurricane Florence's landfall, so make sure you're prepared sooner rather than later. MORE: https://t.co/fmeym2hCxm pic.twitter.com/De0cw0SLRR — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) September 10, 2018

According to FOX19, Impact with Hope is sending a shipment of supplies to those on the East Coast Wednesday and Thursday, so continue to keep an eye out for last minute shipments.

Grocery stores across Charlotte are working to keep bottled water, milk, eggs, bread, batteries, flashlights, pet supplies and canned meats on the shelves. Blackhawk Hardware in Charlotte is expecting a shipment of generators Tuesday afternoon, according to WCNC.

Heavy will continue to update as more information is known regarding stores with extra stock of emergency supplies.

If you're prepping for #hurricaneflorence today, stop by your local Cruizers for drinks, snacks, and other supplies. Be safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/J9GuN8izoK — Cruizers (@CruizersStores) September 11, 2018

To prepare for the hurricane and evacuation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has suggested a list of items to keep in the event of a disaster. Check out more resources at ready.gov.

Recommended Emergency Supplies List:

Water – at least a gallon per person, per day for drinking and hygiene

Non-perishable foods, such as dried fruit, peanut butter, canned tuna, etc.

Flashlights, batteries, & battery-powered radio

First aid kit & a whistle to signal help

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener for canned foods

Dusk mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape (to help filter contaminated air)

Additional Items To Consider:

Prescription medication &

Formula, diapers & wipes for infants

Important documents (insurance policies, ID, social security card, passport, etc.) all locked in a waterproof container or ziplock bag

Cash, checks, debit & credit cards, bank records

Sleeping bag, blankets, pillows for everyone in the family

Fire extinguisher, matches, lighters, in a waterproof container

Feminine hygiene supplies

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap & other toiletries

Paper or plastic eating utensils (plates, cups, utensils, etc.)

Cell phone charger, extra or solar-powered battery

Books, games & puzzles – to keep yourself and kids busy and distracted

A portable generator, if you have access to one

The Red Cross advises that you need at least a three-day supply of water and food, including one gallon of water per person per day. The food should be non-perishable and easy-to-prepare food.

With #HurricaneFlorence making its way toward the East Coast, now is the time to stock up on supplies. Gather water, fuel, non-perishable food stuffs and important documents and medications., pic.twitter.com/o3NyxG14jr — Pattern (@Pattern) September 10, 2018

The site also encourages packing household chlorine bleach and a medicine dropper in your hurricane preparation kit. When diluted (nine parts water to one part bleach), bleach can be used as a disinfectant. Or in an emergency, you can use it to treat water by using 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. (Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners).

