Hurricane Florence Live Radar: Watch Live Satellite Streams to Track Storm’s Location

Hurricane Florence is moving closer to the United States, and the best way to track the storm’s movement is through live streams and live radars. We have a collection below that you can watch in order to keep track of the storm’s movement. Some streams may go down periodically, so this post will be updated with new streams as needed. The first live stream, above, is from USA Today.

You can also track the hurricane with this live stream from PBS:

Here’s another stream. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory on Tuesday, September 11, Hurricane Florence is expected to re-strengthen later today. The storm is currently at 26.7 N, 65.3 W, about 390 miles south of Bermuda and 905 miles ESE of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are 130 mph but the storm is expected to strengthen. It’s currently moving WNW or 295 degrees at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure is 950 mb.

According to the National Hurricane Center as of 1500 UTC (2 p.m. Eastern), a hurricane watch is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

You can find a Weather Channel live stream below.

This next live stream periodically shows web cams in North Carolina below the live tracker. However, the stream may also periodically not show anything as the cameras are adjusted.

Here’s another live radar that you can follow to track Florence:

The following is a live stream from Fox 46 in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Next is a live stream update from Fox 10 Phoenix, which periodically switches to Hurricane Florence details.

If you’re more interested in seeing live web cams from the states in Florence’s path, here are a few to keep an eye on. Heavy will launch a story specifically about web cam live streams as the hurricane gets closer to the United States.

This first video is a live surf cam from Virginia Beach:

Next is a Virginia wind live stream:

And here is a live stream from Carolina Beach:

And a live stream from the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League’s Pelicam on Charleston Harbor:

This is a developing story.