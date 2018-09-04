Gordon Live Radar: Watch Satellite Streams to Track Tropical Storm [September 4]

Tropical Storm Gordon is still predicted to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall, ABC News reported. It’s expected to make landfall Tuesday evening along the Mississippi coast. The biggest concerns are for heavy rain and flooding in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Storm surges are also a concern. Read on to learn more about the storm and see live radar feeds.

The storm is expected to be a Category 1 when it makes landfall. Hurricane warnings have been issued from Pearl River, Mississippi to the border of Alabama and Florida, Weather.com reported. Because a tropical storm’s heaviest winds tend to be on the east side, that’s where most of the National Hurricane Center’s warnings have been issued.

