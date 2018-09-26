Jared Hensley Fired for Saying “Girls Ruin Everything”

Jared Hensley is the high school athletic director for Soddy-Daisy High School who has been placed on leave after making comments in a video that’s since gone viral.

You can see the video below, in which Hensley tells boys to “blame girls” for their dress code policy, and to get used to girls ruining everything.

The video has since been removed from YouTube. The Superintendent of the school district has called Hensley’s comments “inexcusable.”

Hensley Is the Assistant Principal, as Well as the Athletic Director, of Soddy-Daisy High School

Hensley is both the assistant principal and the athletic director at Soddy-Daisy High School, which is located in northern Hamilton County. As of now, there is no information on the school’s site.

In his speech, which was produced as a part of the school’s news program, Hensley said of the school dress code, “If you really want someone to blame, blame the girls. Because they pretty much ruin everything. They ruin the dress code, they ruin…well, ask Adam. Look at Eve. That’s really all you really gotta get to, OK. You can really go back to the beginning of time. So, it’ll be like that the rest of your life. Get used to it, keep your mouth shut, suck it up [and] follow the rules.”

Superintendent Bryan Johnson Has Called Hensley’s Words ‘Inexcusable’

In a statement on Wednesday, Bryan Johnson, the superintendent for Hamilton County, said,

“We find the comments about young women in this video inexcusable, as the sentiments expressed do not align with the values of Hamilton County Schools. The situation is under investigation, and this employee has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately,” Johnson said in a statement. “We hold our employees and our leaders to a high standard, and these comments do not match the high expectations we have for our employees. We seek to prepare all children for success in life after high school and expect our employees to provide an atmosphere that will empower all children to reach their full potential.”