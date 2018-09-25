Making a Murderer 2 Release Date: When Does It Stream?

The much anticipated sequel to the Netflix hit Making a Murderer is almost here. When is the release date for Making a Murderer 2?

The show will be available for streaming on October 19, 2018, Netflix announced on September 25, 2018. Netflix has already tweeted a short trailer for season 2. “The case isn’t over. Making a Murderer Part 2. October 19,” the tease from Netflix reads. You can watch the trailer below:

Netflix has provided a brief overview of season 2. In a press statement, Netflix explained, “Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to the Midwest where they have exclusive access to Steven Avery and his co-defendant and nephew Brendan Dassey, their families and the legal teams fighting for justice on their behalf. Over the course of 10 new episodes, Making a Murderer Part 2 provides an in-depth look at the high-stakes postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.”

Season 1 of Making a Murderer followed the trials of Wisconsinite Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, through the perspective of their family. Both Avery and Dassey were convicted in the murder of a photographer named Teresa Halbach, who disappeared after going to Avery’s trailer on his family junkyard property while on a job assignment. The first series – which had detractors as well as fans – framed the case as a parable about how social class can make it harder for a person to get a fair shake in the American criminal justice system. Detractors said the series left out key pieces of evidence; supporters said it raised important questions about the men’s guilty verdicts.

Avery was wrongfully convicted of a previous sexual assault and served years in prison for it before being exonerated and freed shortly before the murder of Halbach. The evidence in the case against Avery in Halbach’s death included blood spatter evidence in the victim’s car, among other things; his nephew was convicted largely on the basis of controversial videotaped confessions that the defense argued were manipulative due to his young age and intelligence level.

Making a Murderer Season 2 Will Focus on Avery’s & Dassey’s Continued Attempts to Prove Their Innocence

The Netflix teaser shows a drawing of Steven Avery’s mugshot. A woman’s voice says, “Once someone’s convicted, they have to move mountains to get out of prison.” Then, a man’s voice says, “When you’re fighting for your innocence… it takes time.”

Since the first series, Avery retained a new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, who has been aggressively filing motions in the case and tweeting about it. She shared the trailer for the second installment; it’s expected to focus on her efforts to dig up new evidence and raise questions about Avery’s conviction.

“Now the World Court of Public Opinion Will Decide,” Zellner tweeted along with a story announcing the Making a Murderer 2 release date. She also wrote, “To all the skeptics, doubters & haters just be patient because we are really going to make you mad.” Zellner has also been filling a number of court actions in Wisconsin courts. You can see the state court record listing in the Avery case here.

She added, “Our job is to prove that Steven Avery did not receive a fair trial. It is the State’s job, not ours, to prove who killed TH —-so far they have failed miserably.” In June 2018, she wrote, “The Avery appeal is going back to the circuit court because the State finally disclosed the evidence it failed to disclose for 12 years and the Court wants to know all about it.”

Here are some of Zellner’s recent tweets on the case:

So far only 1 Judge has ruled on Avery. At least 10 more will review before a final decision is made— on this evidence. If he is not freed we will file again. Never going to end until he is free. @lifeafterten @michellemalkin #makinganexonoree — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 8, 2018

Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, the lawyers for Avery’s nephew Brendan Dassey, are also expected to be featured prominently on season 2. A full Court of Appeals overturned lower federal court rulings that ordered Dassey freed because of questions about whether his videotaped confessions in the case were voluntary. Dassey was a teenager at the time of the homicide. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, however, leaving the lower court ruling to stand and keeping Dassey behind bars.