Paul Manafort’s Daughter Is Changing Her Last Name

Paul Manafort’s daughter Jessica says that the Manafort name no longer reflects who she is as a person — and she’s not going to use it any more. Jessica, an independent film maker, filed paperwork in Manhattan court on Friday to officially change her last name to Bond. Bond is her mother’s maiden name. “I would like my new name to be Jessica Anne Bond, in place of my present name,” she wrote in the legal filing.

Jessica describes herself as a “passionate liberal” and a registered Democrat, and acknowledges that she wants to distance herself from her father, the former Trump campaign manager who has been indicted amid allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Jessica First Used the Last Name ‘Bond’ in the Credits for Her Film ‘Rosy’ This Summer

Jessica Manafort/Bond is an independent film maker who’s directed films including “Remember the Daze” and “A Shore Thing.” She used her maiden name, Manafort, in the credits for those films.

But on July 17, she released a new movie called “Rosy” in which she uses the name “Jessica Bond” in the credits. She wrote and directed the movie, which stars Tony Shalhoub.

She told the LA Times that she had used a pseudonym in order to distance herself from the notoriety surrounding her father. In a statement, Jessica wrote that she wanted “to separate myself from everything going on because it has nothing to do with me or my work.” She added, “I am a passionate liberal and a registered Democrat and this has been difficult for me. Although I am ‘the daughter of,’ I am very much my own person and hopefully people can realize that.”

Until Recently, Jessica Was Married to Jeffrey Yohai, But She Never Used His Last Name

Until recently, Jessica was married to Jeffrey Yohai, a real estate developer who has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his real estate dealing. The terms of Yohai’s plea deal are not clear, but he is expected to cooperate with investigators looking into Paul Manafort’s alleged crimes.

Jessica’s parents and sister allegedly disapproved of her marriage to Yohai. She filed for divorce in March 2017.

Throughout her marriage, Jessica used her maiden name –Manafort — in her professional projects. Jessica graduated from NYU’s Tisch Film School in 2004. She lives in New York City.

Jessica’s New Movie is Described as a ‘Psycho-sexual Noir’ That Explores Power Dynamics Between Men and Women

Jessica first signaled her upcoming name change back in July when her latest movie, Rosy, was released. She used the name Jessica Bond in the credits; she wrote and directed the film. You can read more about the movie on IMDB, here.

“Rosy” stars Tony Shalhoub and Stacy Martin. IMDB describes it as “a socially awkward young man kidnaps an aspiring actress with the hope that they will fall in love. A psychosexual noir that explores power dynamics between men and women.”

The film has received mixed reviews. A review in Et Cetera said, “Writer Jess Bond steers the story in darker waters in the film’s final third, though this gambit is perhaps to the film’s detriment as the pitch becomes so extreme as to be insupportable. Tony Shalhoub contributes a riveting cameo as a doctor whose obliging manner may prove to be his downfall.”