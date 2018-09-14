Nick Juliusburger, Zephyr Teachout’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Nick Juliusburger is the husband of Zephyr Teachout, a Democratic candidate for New York attorney general.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Nick Juliusburger and Zephyr Teachout Tied the Knot in August 2016

Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband Nick. Two years ago this morning at the Stone Church in one of the best days of my life. Two years of adventure and love and so many more to come. pic.twitter.com/jGPhNDOpQm — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) August 27, 2018

Nick Juliusburger and Zephyr Teachout got married in late August 2016. The ceremony was held in Dover Plains, about 85 miles north of New York City. They live in nearby Clinton in the Hudson Valley. Teachout shared on Facebook that it was a small ceremony with just close friends and family.

Juliusburger’s cover photo on Facebook is from the wedding day. It’s a picture of the couple kissing, barefoot in what looks to be a vineyard.

The couple does not appear to have gone on a honeymoon, at least not right after the wedding. Teachout was running for Congress in 2016, and reportedly got right back on the campaign trail after celebrating the nuptials. She eventually lost the election to Republican John Faso.

2. Juliusburger Has an Adult Daughter and Will Welcome a Second Child in October

Nick Juliusburger has one daughter from a previous relationship. An article in the Cut in May of 2018 reported that his daughter was 22-years-old, but did not state her name. Juliusburger’s public Facebook page is sparse on personal details, and does not reveal his daughter’s identity.

Juliusburger and Teachout will soon have their hands full with their own little bundle. They are expecting a baby in October. It will be the first child for Teachout, who is 46. Juliusburger does not list his birthday on social media, but he graduated high school in 1984, which puts him at about 52 years old.

Teachout addressed her pregnancy as she campaigned for New York attorney general. In an online campaign ad, Teachout shared that she did not want her impending motherhood to overshadow her qualifications for the job. “I’ve always wanted to run for Attorney General, and I’ve always wanted to have a baby. I did not think I would be doing both at the same time.” She also said in an interview, “Being pregnant does not change the fact that I wrote a book on corruption, or that I sued Donald Trump. Being pregnant doesn’t change the fact that I’ve been working on these issues for over 15 years.”

3. Nick Juliusburger Previously Worked in Software Design

Juliusburger earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut in 1986, according to his LinkedIn page.

In 2001, he co-founded a business called YellowFish Software Inc. He stayed on as CEO until January of 2017. According to its website, Juliusburger and two friends founded the company “out of pure frustration with the current state of help desk software.” YellowFish now offers three editions of a product called Revelation Helpdesk.

While running the business, Juliusburger was also a vice president at Synergy Corporate Technologies. The company provides business technology services.

4. Teachout’s Husband is Working Toward a New Career as a High School Teacher

Nick Juliusburger has left software design behind, at least as a full-time job. In January of 2017, he went back to college. He is studying education and physics at SUNY New Paltz.

Juliusburger explained on his LinkedIn page that his experience as a business manager and leader will serve him well as a teacher. He wrote that is a “Professional with 30 years of experience in technology and management excited about bringing a lifelong passion for physics to the high school classroom.”

5. The Family Released Their 2017 Tax Returns

Zephyr Teachout made four years of tax returns public in August 2018, as she campaigned for attorney general of New York. The 2017 return showed that she and husband Nick Juliusburger earned $289,000 in 2017, according to the New York Post . They paid $56,000 in federal taxes. They also donated $3,700 to charity.

READ NEXT: President Trump Extends Post-911 Emergency Powers