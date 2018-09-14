Pet-Friendly Hotels & Lodging During Hurricane Florence

Every time a major hurricane hits, those in the affected areas are left scrambling to figure out what to do with their pets. Contrary to popular belief, many hotels don’t allow evacuees fleeing a hurricane to bring their pets with them to hotels, so many are left with the incredibly difficult decision to abandon their pets while they flee or to ride out the storm with their furbabies by their side. Although many hotels are changing their policies to allow evacuees to bring their pets with, this is still a major issue that many face while preparing for natural disasters.
Luckily, there are plenty of hotels that, although they might not allow pets during regular business hours, they are sympathetic to the already incredibly stressful event of having to evacuate homes and cities. So there are plenty of shelters that want to give pet owners some peace of mind by allowing them to bring their furbabies along.
You can determine if a specific hotel or chain allows pets by typing in your zip code at petswelcome.com. Below is also a list of popular pet-friendly hotel chains:
- Americas Best Value Inn
- Ascend Hotel Collection
- Canadas Best Value Inn
- Candlewood Suites
- Choice Hotels
- Clarion Inns & Suites
- Comfort Inn
- Comfort Suites
- Courtyard Marriott
-
Crowne Plaza
-
Econo Lodge
-
Extended Stay America
-
Fairfield Inn
-
Four Points Hotels
-
Greystone Hotels
-
Holiday Inn
-
Holiday Inn Express
-
Hotel Indigo
-
Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts
-
Kimpton Hotels
-
La Quinta
-
Linchris Hotel Corporation
-
MainStay Suites
-
Motel 6 – G6
-
My Place Hotels
-
Quality Inn
-
Red Roof Inn
-
Residence Inn
-
Rodeway Inn
-
Sheraton Hotels & Resorts
-
Sleep Inn
-
Springhill Suites
-
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
-
Staybridge Suites
-
Studio 6
-
Suburban Extended Stay
-
Towneplace
-
W Hotels
-
Westin Hotels & Resorts
There are also many hotels that either lower or completely waive the pet deposit fee during natural disasters. This website provides a list of hotels that may have vacancies to accommodate those displaced, and many of them come with discounted rates.
“We hope everyone stays safe and calm. And please evacuate if you’ve been told to. You can replace your house and things, but we can’t replace you,” the post says.
The site also provided a roundup list of pet-friendly hotels and lodging in the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and surrounding areas for those fleeing the Carolinas. Phone numbers are attached, and the site says that many of the hotels still have openings for evacuees.
- 44 Spanish Street Bed and Breakfast: 800.521.0722
- Bayfront Marin B&B: 866.256.5887
- The Collector: 904.209.5800
- St. Francis Inn : 904.824.6062
- Victorian House B&B : 904.824.5214
- Ancient City Inn: 888.753.3290
- Peace and Plenty Inn: 877.468.3651
- Casablanca Inn: 800.826.2626
- Old City House: 904.826.0113
- Old Powder House: 800.447.4149
- Penny Farthing Inn: 904.824.2100
- At Journeys End: 904.829.0076
- Old Mansion Inn: 904.824.1975
- House of Sea and Sun: 904.461.1716
- Casa Monica: 800.648.1888
- Days Inn Downtown: 904.824.3383
- Ponce St. Augustine: 904.824.5554
- Southern Oaks Inn: 904.342.2354
- TRYP: 904.209.5855
- Villa Victor: 904.829.2292
- Guy Harvey Resort: 800.626.7263
- Magic Beach Motel: 904.342.5263
- Oceanview Lodge: 904.819.5555
- St. Augustine Beach House: 904.217.3765
- Beacher’s Lodge: 904.471.8849
- Comfort Inn: 904.824.4406
- Cozy Inn: 888.288.2204
- Old Town Inn: 904.824.5055
- Red Carpet Inn: 904.829.3461
- Best Western I-95: 904.829.1999
- Holiday Inn Express: 904.824.5151
- Howard Johnson I-95: 904.829.5643
- La Quinta Inn: 904.209.2580
- Quality Inn: 800.424.6423
- Quality Inn Outlet Mall: 904.823.8636
- Super 8: 904.829.5686
- Quality Inn and Suites SAB: 904.471.1474
- Super 8 by the Beach: 800.800.8000
- Inn at Camachee Harbor: 904.825.0038
- Lodge and Club at PVB: 844.833.5242
- Sawgrass Marriott: 800.457.4653
Heavy will continue to update this list as more pet-friendly shelters, hotels and lodging emerges. Keep checking back.
