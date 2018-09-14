Pet-Friendly Hotels & Lodging During Hurricane Florence

Every time a major hurricane hits, those in the affected areas are left scrambling to figure out what to do with their pets. Contrary to popular belief, many hotels don’t allow evacuees fleeing a hurricane to bring their pets with them to hotels, so many are left with the incredibly difficult decision to abandon their pets while they flee or to ride out the storm with their furbabies by their side. Although many hotels are changing their policies to allow evacuees to bring their pets with, this is still a major issue that many face while preparing for natural disasters.

Luckily, there are plenty of hotels that, although they might not allow pets during regular business hours, they are sympathetic to the already incredibly stressful event of having to evacuate homes and cities. So there are plenty of shelters that want to give pet owners some peace of mind by allowing them to bring their furbabies along.

You can determine if a specific hotel or chain allows pets by typing in your zip code at petswelcome.com. Below is also a list of popular pet-friendly hotel chains:

Americas Best Value Inn

Ascend Hotel Collection

Canadas Best Value Inn

Candlewood Suites

Choice Hotels

Clarion Inns & Suites

Comfort Inn

Comfort Suites

Courtyard Marriott

Crowne Plaza

Econo Lodge

Extended Stay America

Fairfield Inn

Four Points Hotels

Greystone Hotels

Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn Express

Hotel Indigo

Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts

Kimpton Hotels

La Quinta

Linchris Hotel Corporation

MainStay Suites

Motel 6 – G6

My Place Hotels

Quality Inn

Red Roof Inn

Residence Inn

Rodeway Inn

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sleep Inn

Springhill Suites

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Staybridge Suites

Studio 6

Suburban Extended Stay

Towneplace

W Hotels

Westin Hotels & Resorts

There are also many hotels that either lower or completely waive the pet deposit fee during natural disasters. This website provides a list of hotels that may have vacancies to accommodate those displaced, and many of them come with discounted rates.

“We hope everyone stays safe and calm. And please evacuate if you’ve been told to. You can replace your house and things, but we can’t replace you,” the post says.

The site also provided a roundup list of pet-friendly hotels and lodging in the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and surrounding areas for those fleeing the Carolinas. Phone numbers are attached, and the site says that many of the hotels still have openings for evacuees.

44 Spanish Street Bed and Breakfast: 800.521.0722

Bayfront Marin B&B: 866.256.5887

The Collector: 904.209.5800

St. Francis Inn : 904.824.6062

Victorian House B&B : 904.824.5214

Ancient City Inn: 888.753.3290

Peace and Plenty Inn: 877.468.3651

Casablanca Inn: 800.826.2626

Old City House: 904.826.0113

Old Powder House: 800.447.4149

Penny Farthing Inn: 904.824.2100

At Journeys End: 904.829.0076

Old Mansion Inn: 904.824.1975

House of Sea and Sun: 904.461.1716

Casa Monica: 800.648.1888

Days Inn Downtown: 904.824.3383

Ponce St. Augustine: 904.824.5554

Southern Oaks Inn: 904.342.2354​​​​​​​

TRYP: 904.209.5855

Villa Victor: 904.829.2292

Guy Harvey Resort: 800.626.7263

Magic Beach Motel: 904.342.5263​​​​​​​

Oceanview Lodge: 904.819.5555

St. Augustine Beach House: 904.217.3765​​​​​​​

Beacher’s Lodge: 904.471.8849

Comfort Inn: 904.824.4406

Cozy Inn: 888.288.2204

Old Town Inn: 904.824.5055

Red Carpet Inn: 904.829.3461

Best Western I-95: 904.829.1999

Holiday Inn Express: 904.824.5151

Howard Johnson I-95: 904.829.5643​​​​​​​

La Quinta Inn: 904.209.2580

Quality Inn: 800.424.6423

Quality Inn Outlet Mall: 904.823.8636

Super 8: 904.829.5686

Quality Inn and Suites SAB: 904.471.1474

Super 8 by the Beach: 800.800.8000

Inn at Camachee Harbor: 904.825.0038

Lodge and Club at PVB: 844.833.5242​​​​​​​

Sawgrass Marriott: 800.457.4653

Heavy will continue to update this list as more pet-friendly shelters, hotels and lodging emerges. Keep checking back.

