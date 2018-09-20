Snochia Moseley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Snochia Moseley, who killed three people at a Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland, died at a local hospital after being shot in the head. Moseley, 26, was a temporary employee at the distribution center. She had shown up for work as usual before opening fire. In total seven people were shot in the attack, including Moseley, that occurred on the morning of September 20 in Aberdeen, Harford County, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. There are around 1,000 people employed at the center.

Police were called to the warehouse at 9:06 a.m. and arrived with five minutes of the 911 call, officials said. The incident was classified as a “mass casualty incident,” as more than five people were said to have been hurt. Police do not believe there are any other suspects in the case.

The distribution center is in the Enterprise Business Park along Perryman Road, just outside of Aberdeen. Officials said that terrorism was not considered a likely motive. The gun used in the shooting was legally registered to the shooter.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Moseley Describes Herself as ‘Quiet & to Myself’

On her Facebook page, Moseley says she is from Trenton, New Jersey, and lived in Baltimore at the time of her death. Moseley attended Overlea High School in Baltimore. In her “About” section, Moseley writes, “Pretty kool, mellow type, silly,Party, Turn up, social and sometimes quiet and to myself type of personality.” Moseley gives her nickname as, “So the Charm.”

2. Moseley Was Cited in a Traffic Violation in September 2018

Maryland court records do not show a history of arrests or convictions for Moseley, only several open traffic cases. Moseley was cited in early September for driving without registration plates and validation tabs, failure to have insurance, driving with a suspended registration.

3. No Shots Were Fired by Law Enforcement

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said that no shots were fired by law enforcement at the scene. Sheriff Gahler said that Moseley died after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect had earlier been reported to have been in critical condition at a local hospital. The sheriff said that shooting began outside of the distribution center before Moseley moved inside and continued firing.

The sheriff added, “As you’ve seen when something like this happens, you can’t have enough police and you can’t have them fast enough.” Moseley’s last known address was in Baltimore County. No motive has been made public by authorities.

ABC Baltimore reports that three victims, some who may need surgery, are being treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. It is not clear which hospital Moseley was being treated at. When asked if the suspect was at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Raymond Fang told the media, “To us, they’re all patients.”

The Baltimore Sun reports that another person is being treated Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. The sheriff said that the injuries sustained by the wounded victims do not appear to be life-threatening.

Marvin Scrivener, whose wife works next door to #Aberdeenshooting scene, relieved incident is over. pic.twitter.com/qiZrGh75eq — John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 20, 2018

The gunfire broke out in the area of the center where employees process goods for delivery. A Rite Aid spokeswoman told ABC Baltimore, “This is part of large facility that is a distribution center. The shooting happened adjacent to the primary building.” Fox Baltimore reports the area where the shootking took place is known as the Liberty Support Facility. The Fox report adds that the reunification of families and workers at the center has been complicated by the fact that employees are not allowed to use their cell phones during work.

Half-mile area near warehouse shooting still locked down; homeowners & residents of apartment complex still not allowed to return home. #AberdeenShooting pic.twitter.com/wO9nb2Esku — John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 20, 2018

The other businesses in the park include, the Clorox Companty, Zenith Freight Lines, TruAire and Maines Paper & Food Service.

#breaking Virginia Maye Lucas’ daughters has been repeatedly calling mom’s cell. It goes to voice mail. Lucas has been working at the warehouse 10 years. They just hope she’s ok. They’re waiting for word from the scene. MANY families are waiting for word from their loved ones pic.twitter.com/EjjFyxPuez — Kathleen Cairns (@CairnsKcairns) September 20, 2018

Andre Cedano, whose daughter, Lela, works at the center, told the Balitmore Sun that Lela ran and hid in bathroom when the shots were fired. Cedano said, “She had a panic. It’s crazy that people don’t respect life.”

4. This Shooting Came a Little Under a Year After the Last Workplace Shooting in Harford County

The Rite Aid distribution center shooting comes 11 months after convicted gunman Radee Prince shot five people at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland. The kitchen manufacturer is located less than 10 miles from the Rite Aid center. Three people were killed and two were injured in that incident.

Prince went drove to Delaware where she shot another person. In June 2018, Prince was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter.

The Rite Aid center shooting is the third in the United States in 24 hours. On September 19, three people were shot in a shooting at WTS Paradigm in Middleton, Wisconsin, a suburb of Madison. The shooter, an employee at the company, was wounded in that incident. A couple of hours later, four people were shot when Patrick Dowdell, 61, shot four people outside of a magistrate’s office in Masontown, Pennsylvania. Dowdell was later shot-and-killed by police. Dowdell had been scheduled to appear in court on domestic violence charges.

5. Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler Said of Gun Violence, ‘If We Pass This Cancer on to the Next Generation, the Blood Will Be On Our Hands’

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler issued a searing statement in the wake of the Aberdeen shooting. Mohler said, “Once again, a tragic act of gun violence has hit close to home as mass shootings have become the norm. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of such senseless violence, and to their families. But these words have begun to ring hollow as we have had 25 mass shootings in September and more than 150 this year. Enough is enough… We’ve never backed down from challenges in our nation, and we can’t back down now. If we pass this cancer onto the next generation, the blood will be on our hands.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he was “closely monitoring” the shooting. The governor added, “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

