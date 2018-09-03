Teresa Heinz, John Kerry’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Teresa Heinz is the wife of former Secretary of State and 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry. Kerry has been considered a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Teresa Heinz Was Born in a Portuguese Colony and Moved to the United States for a Job as a Translator at the United Nations

Teresa Heinz’s full name at birth was Maria Teresa Thierstein Simes-Ferreira. She was born on October 5, 1938. Her family was living in Mozambique at the time, which was a colony of Portugal. (Mozambique gained independence in 1975). Her father was Dr. Jose Simões Ferreira, Jr, an oncologist and reported expert on topical diseases. Her mother was Irene Thierstein, who had British roots.

Teresa Heinz left Mozambique to attend college at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. From there, she moved to Switzerland where she studied at the Interpreters School at the University of Geneva. After graduating in 1963, her next move was the United States.

Teresa Heinz got a job as a translator at the United Nations, which is based in New York City. She worked for the Trusteeship Council. According to a 2004 article in the New Yorker, her role included analyzing colonial financial information and “tracking the progress of decolonialization.”

Teresa Heinz is fluent in English, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese. She became a naturalized American citizen in 1971.

2. Teresa Met Her First Husband, John Heinz, While a Student at the University of Geneva

John Heinz graduated from Yale in 1960, before going on to earn his master’s in business administration from Harvard. One summer, while on break from graduate school, he visited Geneva. It was there that he met Teresa, who was also a student. They got married in 1966. The couple had three sons: Henry John IV, André and Christopher.

John was a Republican businessman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the heir to a considerable fortune: the H.J. Heinz Company, an American food processing business. But John’s work with the family company was limited; he served in a marketing role in the late 1960s before turning to politics.

A Republican, John Heinz became a congressman in 1971. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971 until 1977. He became a Senator in 1977. He held that seat until his sudden death in 1991, in a plane crash. He and Teresa had been married for 25 years at the time of his death.

Teresa reportedly has remained loyal to her first husband even after marrying John Kerry (they tied the knot in 1995). In a 2002 interview with Mark Leibovich of the Washington Post, Teresa admitted that she often referred to John Heinz as “my husband” even when Kerry was around. At the time of the interview, Teresa also still wore a blue sapphire engagement ring given to her by John Heinz. The entrance to the Georgetown home also contained two framed photographs: one of Teresa and Heinz, and the other of Teresa and Kerry.

3. Teresa Heinz’s Wealth Came Under Attack When Second Husband John Kerry Ran for President in 2004

Teresa Heinz managed John Heinz’s estate after his death in 1991. She reportedly inherited about $700 million at the time. She used part of that money to set up trust funds for her children.

Teresa and John Kerry signed a prenuptial agreement and kept their financial assets separate after getting married in 1995.

Her personal wealth came under attack during the 2004 presidential election. Teresa was hesitant to disclose her financial information or tax returns during the campaign.

Critics argued that John Kerry ran for president by being bankrolled by the Heinz family fortune. But that was actually not the case, if only due to campaign finance law. Since Kerry and Heinz kept their assets separate in the marriage, he could not use her money on his campaign. Kerry instead mortgaged his Boston home and lent his own money to the campaign.

Teresa and John Kerry met for the first time in 1990 at an Earth Day rally. They did not see other again until after John Heinz’s death. In 1992, Teresa and John Kerry became reacquainted during the Earth Summit in Brazil. Heinz was a member of a State Department delegation at the time. (The Heinz Family Foundation lists environmental issues as a top priority and she was invited as a non-governmental representative). She and Kerry began dating in 1993 and tied the knot on May 26, 1995 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Another interesting tidbit: she chose to remain as a Republican after getting married to John Kerry, who is a Democrat. She didn’t switch parties until 2002. And in 2004, she garnered a lot of attention on the campaign trail for being unafraid to speak her mind. The New York Times quoted her in 2004 addressing that concern. “I have a certain kind of sense of humor, but it’s not necessarily other people’s sense of humor, so I have to get used to other people’s sense of humor as well. I had initial doubts about my ability to be a good partner in this campaign, whether or not I would hurt, whether or not I would help, whether youth and strength was better than age and wisdom. And I am completely convinced that age and wisdom wins every time.”

In July of 2004, Teresa Heinz told a reporter to “shove it” after she felt he misrepresented her words. She reportedly referred to voters who were skeptical of her husband’s health care plan as “idiots.” Teresa reportedly called critics of her “scumbags” during a TV interview. She referred to herself as African-American in front of black audiences (as referenced above, she was born and raised in Mozambique to European parents). Teresa Heinz also revealed on the campaign trail that Kerry, a Vietnam War veteran, sometimes woke up screaming from nightmares. And she suggested at one point that Laura Bush had never “had a real job.” (She later apologized).

4. Teresa Heinz Continued to Manage Several Heinz Family Foundations and Has Received Multiple Awards for Humanitarian Efforts

After John Heinz’s death in 1991, Teresa Heinz took on a more prominent role in the Heinz family business, specifically on the charity side. She said in an interview in 2004, “My husband was an only child; if I had not done this, there was no one else from the family to do it.”

Heinz managed the Heinz Family Foundation and still plays an influential role to this day. Teresa is Chair Emeritus of the Heinz Endowments, after turning over control of the $1.6 billion organization to her sons in 2016. In the year before she stepped down, the foundation donated more than $70 million to various causes.

In 1993, Teresa also launched the Heinz Awards to honor her first husband. According to its website, the Heinz Awards is an “annual program recognizing outstanding vision and achievement in the arts; public policy; the environment; the human condition; and technology, the economy and employment.” In 2017, five winners each received $250,000 to put toward their respective causes.

Some of the most important causes championed by Teresa Heinz include environmental issues, child care, health care and women’s issues. Examples of some of her work include founding the Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement in 1996; co-founding the lliance to End Childhood Lead Poisoning in 1990; and establishing the Heinz Center, a non-profit organization focused on environmental policy.

Teresa Heinz’s awards include the Aldo Leopold Award and the Albert Schweitzer Gold Medal for Humanitarianism.

5. Teresa Heinz Survived Breast Cancer, and in 2013 Received Emergency Treatment for Seizures

In September of 2009, Teresa Heinz shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 71 at the time. She told ABC’s Robin Roberts that she calmly accepted the diagnosis. “”It was all right, funny enough partially because I know my doctor very well … and I ask her a lot of questions. So in a sense I was being a clinical person there looking at myself.”

Teresa Heinz used the attention to urge other women to get regular mammograms. Heinz’s cancer was luckily caught early, which greatly increased her odds of recovery. She had two operations and did in fact beat the cancer.

In July of 2013, Heinz had another health scare. She was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital after getting sick during a family vacation to Nantucket, Massachusetts. Doctors confirmed she had suffered a seizure. She spent the next three weeks recuperating at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

A few months after the seizure, Heinz dismissed rumors that the illness had anything to do with her previous bout with breast cancer. She shared that she had suffered a concussion in 2009 and that it was not properly treated at the time. She told the interviewer that she was grateful to have a fully functioning brain, and joked that she was “mad about” not being able to drink alcohol anymore.