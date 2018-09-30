WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Sings with Willie Nelson on Stage at Austin Rally

Just like when Willie Nelson invited Beto O’Rourke to jam with him onstage during his Fourth of July picnic a few months back, the country legend extended the same invitation when he headlined Beto’s rally on Saturday night, September 29 in Austin, Texas. You can watch a video above.

Here’s a look back at when Willie Nelson called Beto onto stage with him on the Fourth of July. Beto’s appearance begins near the end of the video:

About 15,000 to 20,000 people attended the rally that Willie Nelson led for Beto on September 29, which is the first public concert he’s had for a political candidate. His initial announcement outraged some of his Republican fans, despite Nelson having a long history of supporting Democrats. Many of his fans shared their anger on social media. Nelson’s publicist responded with a press release about Willie Nelson’s first public concert for a political candidate. The statement said, in part: “My wife Annie and I have met and spoken with Beto and we share his concern for the direction things are headed. Beto embodies what is special about Texas, an energy and an integrity that is completely genuine.”