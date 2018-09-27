WATCH: Christine Ford’s Testimony about Kavanaugh [FULL VIDEO]

Today, Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are testifying about Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in high school, and they both will testify about the allegations in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford has completed her testimony, and Kavanaugh is about to respond to the allegations. You can watch the first part of Ford’s testimony in the video above.

You can watch the second part of Ford’s testimony in the video below.

The hearing was held in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 226. Officials chose a smaller venue today because they didn’t want a “circus atmosphere” similar to the first four days of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were held in the Hart Senate Office Building.

At times, Ford was questioned by Rachel Mitchell, a sex crimes prosecutor in Arizona. This spared some Senators, who wanted to avoid it, from having the awkward role of questioning Ford publicly.

Here are a few highlights from her testimony:

In the clip below, you can see Ford sharing how she thought that Kavanaugh was going to rape her:

Next, you can see Sen. Patrick Leahy saying that he was inspired by Ford.

And this is Ford’s opening statement:

Other women who have come forward with allegations about Kavanaugh were not questioned today.