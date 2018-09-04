WATCH: LAPD Releases New Video And Audio of Trader Joe’s Shootout

LAPD has released new video and audio from a shootout that took place outside of a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake on July 21st. Dashcam footage has been released by the officers involved in the incident.

The video shows suspect Evin Atkins being pursued by police after allegedly shooting his grandmother and fleeing the scene in a stolen car. The chase ends when Atkins crashes into a light pole outside of a Trader Joe’s grocery store. Gunfire is exchanged between police and the suspect before he enters the store and takes hostages.

The video shows how the standoff ended, after gunfire between the suspect and police leaves Atkins wounded, causing him to surrender three hours after he first took hostages. Atkins was arrested on suspicion of murder charges after one Trader Joe’s employee was killed in the exchange of gunfire between Atkins and police.

He was booked in Los Angeles County jail where he may face other charges, a spokesman for the LAPD said. “The Los Angeles District Attorney filed more than 30 counts against him including murder and six counts of attempted murder,” reported Deadline.