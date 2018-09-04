Zina Bash Is the Woman Sitting Behind Brett Kavanaugh

The woman sitting behind Judge Brett Kavanaugh is becoming a Twitter star as she has been accused of smirking when Democrats speak and looking “smug.” The woman has been identified as Zina Bash. Bash was sitting directly behind Kavanaugh during the first day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on September 4. The hearing has been subjected to protests from sitting Democrats on the committee as well as vocal protesters who have tried to shout down proceedings. Some protesters have even invoked the popular Hulu TV series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

In July 2017, Bash was put on The Hill’s 50 Most Beautiful list. Bash is identified as a Republican from McAllen, Texas, who is married with a daughter named, Mabel. Bash’s husband is, John Bash III, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. That profile gives Bash’s job as working on the Domestic Policy Council. A year later, Bash was named as the senior counsel to Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton. The press release announcing her appointment referred to her job in the White House as “Special Assistant to the President for regulatory reform, legal and immigration policy.”

Shortly after that appointment, Bash was announced by the National Law Journal to be a member of Kavanaugh confirmation team. Bash is said to have assisted the judge in his preparation for the hearings. Bash was joined by former Arizona Senator Jon Kyl on the confirmation team.

Prior to President Trump’s election, Bash was the deputy director of policy and communications for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign. Bash got her bachelor’s from Havard in 2004 and graduated from Havard Law School in 2007. Bash also has an M.B.A from the president’s alma mater, the Wharton School in Pennsylvania in 2013, according to her LinkedIn page.

According to Above the Law, Bash is “ridiculously rich.” An anonymous source tells the website, “The young heiress reports [as much as] $18 million in assets, generating passive income of over $1 million last year…. [B]ut instead of using her wealth and connections to sit on a beach, she is using it to immerse herself in conservative politics, first as deputy director of policy for Ted Cruz and now for Trump’s White House.” The story goes on to say that Bash’s passive income is more like $350,000 per year and that “her total assets are actually somewhere between $1.8 million and $6.75 million.”

Bash’s father is Dr. Lawrence Richard Gelman, a “distinguished physician” in the Rio Grande Valley, so says a feature in Empower Texans. That feature says that Dr. Gelman “is a second-generation Polish-American Jew whose parents barely escaped the Holocaust and found solace in America.” Dr. Gelman met his wife, Maria Esperanza, in Monterrey, Mexico, and the couple was married in 1979. They have four children together, Zina, Alexander, Rachel and Sharon. When asked about his politics in the article, Dr. Gelman says, “I don’t belong to anything, I hate politics…We [as a society] are affected by what goes on in Washington, and Austin; my involvement wasn’t intentional, it was more of a self-defense. When you’ve got your kids, [you] want to try to return the way things used to be, the way things are supposed to be.”

In 2017, Dr. Gelman wrote and produced a documentary called, The Hoax of Man-Made Global Warming. Dr. Gelman called climate activists “hucksters” who “perpetrate ad convenient lie.” In the early 2000’s, Dr. Gelman hosted a political talk radio show titled, Talk Back with Dr. Lawrence Gelman. Dr. Gelman told Texas Border Business about elaborated on his feelings about climate change in an interview. He said, “We don’t believe [man made climate change] is occurring. Climate change and temperature have been going on forever, but it’s nothing to do with what man is doing. We believe that it’s being used by government and others for their agenda.”

As Kavanaugh's hearing went on, Bash became something of a viral sensation.

