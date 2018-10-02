Adela Gildo-Mazzon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adela Gildo-Mazzon is a Palo Alto resident and a long-time friend of Christine Blasey Ford. Gildo-Mazon says that Christine Ford told her, back in 2013, that she had been assaulted. She says Ford didn’t tell her the name of her alleged attacker. But Gildo-Mazon has sworn out an affadavit saying that the details Ford told her back in 2013 match up with what Ford has said about Brett Kavanaugh.

Here’s what you need to know about Adela Gildo-Mazon:

1. She Says Ford Was Haunted by the Memory of the Alleged Assault

Gildo-Mazzon and Ford got together one day in June 2013. They met up for a meal at Pizzeria Venti Mountain View, a restaurant in Mountain View close to where Gildo-Mazon was working at the time. But Gildo-Mazon said Ford was “visibly upset.” When she asked her why, Ford replied that she was thinking about something that had happened years earlier.

Gildo-Mazzon wrote, “Christine told me she had been having a hard day because she was thinking about an assault she experienced when she was much younger.” Then Ford told Gildo-Mazon about the alleged assault, when she was a high school student. She didn’t tell Gildo-Mazon the name of her alleged attacker. But she did tell her that the experience had remained with her, shaping her life. She apparently told Gildo-Mazon that “it was a scary situation and that it has impacted her life ever since.”

2. She Says Ford Told Her She Was Almost Raped by Someone Who Became a Federal Judge

Gildo-Mazon says Ford didn’t tell her Kavanaugh’s name. But she did say that her alleged assaulter was now a federal judge. And she described the attack vividly, using details that Gildo-Mazzon said matched up with Ford’s testimony about Kavanaugh.

She said Ford told her that she had been trapped in a room with two drunken guys, and that she had escaped, and run away, and then hid.

Gildo-Mazon says that when she read Ford’s first-person account of the alleged attack in the Washington Post, she contacted Ford’s lawyers. She wanted them to know that Ford had told her about the attack back in 2013. Gildo-Mazzon says she last spoke to Ford in May 2018, months before Ford’s story came out in the press.

3. Gildo-Mazzon Has Known Ford for Ten Years

Gildo-Mazon is a realtor who works in Palo Alto, California. She’s known Ford for the past ten years and says that their children attended the same elementary school. She says she considers Ford to be “a good friend”.

Several of Ford’s friends have come forward to say that she told them about allegedly being attacked. Her husband, Russell Ford, says that she told him that she had been attacked before they got married, although he says the details about the alleged assault didn’t come out until they were in couples therapy in 2012.

Her friend Rebecca White says Ford told her about being assaulted after reading a social media post that Rebecca wrote about her own experience with sexual assault.

4. Gildo-Mazzon Is a Realtor in Palo Alto, California

Gildo-Mazzon describes herself as “a proven and accomplished real estate professional” with over 15 years of real estate experience in the Bay Area. She is based in Palo Alto and has listings in San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Marin, among other areas.

Her featured listings range from a two-bedroom in Palo Alto, going for 1.6 million dollars, to a three-bedroom in Oakland, going for 449 thousand dollars.

5. Gildo-Mazzon Says Her Kids Went to the Same School as Ford’s

Gildo-Mazzon says she and Ford have known each other for the past ten years. She says that their children went to the same elementary school.

Gildo-Mazzon is a realtor based in Palo Alto. She said she was working on a job in Mountain View back in 2013, which is why she and Ford met for dinner at a Mountain View pizzeria in June 2013. That's when, she says, Ford told her that she had been assaulted a long time ago, by a man who had since become a federal judge.

