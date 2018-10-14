California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [October 14]

Parts of California are under a Red Flag warning again, and PG&E has warned that it might even shut off power at some point due to red flag fire conditions. With evacuations being ordered for a new fast-moving Masonic Fire in Redding California, it’s time to get updated on the fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of October 14, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire, such as the growing Masonic Fire, scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. You may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later. This map includes a major incident summary for the day.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see areas of interest. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for October 14. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Branscombe Fire in Solano County/Suisun City

What started out as two small fires led to one fire that grew to 4,000 acres on October 8. A Solano County fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Pacific on October 7 in Vacaville near Interstate 505 and Midway Road, and briefly caused the freeway to be closed, Patch.com reported. Thirty minutes later, another fire was reported on Branscombe Road in the Suisun District on October 7. It was the second fire that has grown to 4,000 acres. The fire grew so quickly because of high winds in the area.

The fire is now 4,500 acres and 90 percent contained.

Smoke from the fires could be seen in Danville and in many other areas, causing people to wonder if the fires were closer than they were. When the fires were at their greatest, smoke could be seen in Napa County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Fremont, Cupertino (where apartment smoke alarms were triggered,) Santa Clara County, and more. The CAL FIRE Twitter account is one good source for updates.

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2:

CAL FIRE is assisting @Sierra_NF with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County). #EagleFire https://t.co/Ph4twbsPR3 pic.twitter.com/HKZ9F7HW8P — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 3, 2018

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire is 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Keenbrook Fire

According to CAL FIRE, this fire was off Cajon Blvd. and Kenwood Ave. in Devore (San Bernardino County.) The fire is 53 acres and 100 percent contained. There are no mandatory or voluntary evacuations in place. This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb says the fire is fully contained.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Masonic Fire near Redding

RT CAL_FIRE "CAL FIRE is assisting Redding City Fire with a fire off Lake Blvd & Masonic Ave, Redding (Shasta County). #MasonicFire pic.twitter.com/LyVDBaMoUa" — CALIFORNIA PIO (@CaliforniaPio) October 14, 2018

CAL FIRE is assisting Redding City Fire with this growing fire off Lake Boulevard and Masonic Avenue in Redding in Shasta County. KCRTV reported that the fire was 30 acres with no containment, but forward spread was slowed. One civilian burn victim is being treated, and spot fires have been seen on Benton Drive.

Here's the approximate location of the #MasonicFire, fast moving fire with evacuations in #Redding. It's essentially at where the #CarrFire was stopped. Masonic Ave & Lake Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1fH9PrSuVK — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) October 14, 2018

Evacuation orders have been issued as of 11:30 a.m. Pacific for Barbara Road, Pearl Street, and Nancy Court, and neighborhoods north of Benton Drive, to Lake Boulevard and west of Market Street. Areas south of Benton should be prepared to evacuate, officials said. See a video of the announcement below.

BREAKING: Evacuation orders in place for #MasonicFire (Barbara Rd, Pearl St. and Nancy Ct., neighborhoods north of Benton Dr, to Lake Blvd. and west of Market St) Areas south of Benton should be prepared to evacuate. @ActionNewsNow pic.twitter.com/TONeGFUYbg — Laura Eng (@LauraEngNews) October 14, 2018

You can see a fire drop for the Masonic Fire below:

Some photos and videos of the fire are below:

House was damaged by fire but most of it appears to be saved. pic.twitter.com/VdWjImB7Vq — Damon Arthur (@damonarthur_RS) October 14, 2018

This is where the fire came up the hill toward homes on Barbara Drive. pic.twitter.com/DTC7rPcrZS — Damon Arthur (@damonarthur_RS) October 14, 2018

You can stay updated on the fire through the Shasta County Wildfire Incidents Facebook page or the Fire & Traffic Information Shasta County group.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Widespread rain helped get the fire under control. Evacuation warning notices have been lifted. Trail and wilderness area closures remain in effect, although road closures have been lifted.

Priest Fire

#RT @CAL_FIRE: Firefighters are battling a 50 acre fire off Hwy 198 & Priest Valley Rd, east of San Lucas (Monterey County). #PriestFire pic.twitter.com/nzBV8yoP08 — MarinBuzz (@MarinBUZZ) October 14, 2018

This fire off Highway 198 and Priest Valley Road, east of San Lucas in Monterey County, is 167 acres and 75 percent contained according to CAL FIRE. Forward progress was stopped yesterday.

Tower Fire

This fire is off Cloverdale and Clear Creek, near the Igo community in Shasta County. It’s 12 acres and 50 percent contained. Forward spread of the fire has been stopped.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire is 1,350 acres and 82 percent contained as of October 13. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active. Inciweb isn’t actively updating this fire daily anymore because of the long time before full containment will be reached.

Wilson Fire

This fire is at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. One outbuilding was destroyed in the fire’s initial stages, but no fire growth was reported later. Evacuations were lifted.

Winters Fire

#RT @CAL_FIRE: CAL FIRE is assisting the Solano County Fire Protection District with a fire off Winters Rd & Allendale Rd, south of Winters (Solano County). #WintersFire pic.twitter.com/UvnQZTB20Z — Jonathan Cox (@firechiefcox) October 12, 2018

This fire in Solano County is off Winters Road and Allendale Road, south of Winters. It’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but does not appear to be active according to Twitter reports, which haven’t updated since October 12.

This is a developing story.

