Cesar Sayoc: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cesar Altieri Sayoc has been arrested in connection with the suspicious packages that were sent across to various liberal personalities and CNN. Sayoc was named as the suspect by NY1’s Myles Miller. Sayoc is 54 years old and is a resident of Aventura, Florida.

It was that CNN’s reporter, Shimon Prokupecz, who first tweeted that a suspect had been taken into custody. The arrest took place in Plantation, Florida, on the morning of October 26. Plantation is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, located a few miles west of the city. Multiple sources reported that Sayoc’s arrest took place outside of an auto parts store close to State Road 7 and Southwest 6th Street in the area.

At least some of suspicious packages contained explosive devices, authorities said. Law enforcement officials said that the packages were “nearly identical” to each other. It had earlier been reported that the investigation into the packages was focused in Florida.

According to the FBI, all of the suspicious items were sent in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior. The packages had computer-printed address labels and each envelope had six Forever stamps. All of the packages had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” [sic] in Florida. Nobody was hurt by the explosives, which were all intercepted and successfully disabled by law enforcement officials.

One of the packages was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder but did not reach its intended destination. It was rerouted to the return address in Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Package That Was Found at George Soros’ Home Contained a Pipe Bomb Rigged to a Detonator, Authorities Said

On October 22, a caretaker working at George Soros’s Westchester home found a suspicious package in the mailbox. As a precaution, the caretaker dropped the package in the nearby woods and called the police. After an investigation, authorities discovered that the package contained a pipe bomb rigged to a detonator. Authorities were able to safely detonate the bomb.

Police say they believe that the package containing the pipe bomb was hand-delivered to Soros’ residence. Postal inspectors said the package may have been marked up to make it look as if it had gone through the mail. The mail carriers on Soros’s route did not recognize the package.

2. Coincentally, Hillary Clinton Was Campaigning in Florida When a Device Was Mailed to Her New York Home

The Secret Service announced that, late on the night of October 23, Secret Service personnel recovered a package that was addressed to First Lady Hillary Clinton. The package was addressed to Clinton’s home in Westchester County, New York. A routine screening showed that the package contained an explosive device and, according to an announcement by the Secret Service, the package was “appropriately handled” so that nobody was hurt. Former president Bill Clinton was at home when the package was discovered, but Hillary was campaigning for Democrats in Florida.

Early in the morning of October 24, the Secret Service intercepted a package addressed to former president Barack Obama in WashingtonDC. Technicians handling the packages recognized that it may have contained an explosive device and handled it “appropriately” so that nobody was hurt. The Secret Service reported that Obama was never anywhere near the suspicious package, and neither was anybody else under Secret Service protection.

Authorities told the New York Times that the devices sent to Clinton and Obama were “similar” to the pipe bomb that was sent to Soros earlier in the week. In a statement, the Secret Service said that the agency had “initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

3. A Package That Was Sent to John Brennan Allegedly Contained an ISIS Flag

Amazing. CNN offices in NYC evacuated due to bomb threat. Occurs after "related" explosive devices sent to Soros and the Clintons. Bomb disposal unit on site in Columbus Circle and CNN broadcasting from the street. pic.twitter.com/34CszfNNLv — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) October 24, 2018

On October 24, the NYPD was called to the Time Warner Center in Manhattan to inspect a “suspicious package” found on the premises. The Time Warner Center, in midtown Manhattan, is home to the headquarters of CNN. The package was addressed to John Brennan, the former head of the CIA; reports said that it contained what looked like a pipe bomb with a picture of the ISIS flag alongside Brennan’s face.

The building was evacuated while law enforcement officials carried out a full inspection of the premises. People were warned to avoid the area near Columbus Circle, which is one of New York’s busiest traffic hubs and a major tourist attraction.

Brennan had sharp words for the president, writing on social media that Trump’s “inflammatory rhetoric” and “lies” were “disgraceful.” Brennan struck at Trump on Twitter on Thursday morning, after the president said that “fake news” bears responsibility for a lot of the “anger” in today’s society.

4. Another Suspicious Package Was Sent to Robert De Niro, an Outspoken Critic of Donald Trump

In the early morning hours of October 25, a suspicious package was intercepted at the Tribeca office of Robert De Niro. Authorities said the package was in a manila envelope, like the ones addressed to Obama, Clinton, and Brennan. Like those packages, it also bore the return address of Debbie Wasserman Schultz and had six Forever stamps on it. Law enforcement sources told CNN that — using x-rays — they could tell that there was what looked like an explosive device inside the package.

Also on Thursday morning, authorities said they had intercepted a suspicious package addressed to former vice president Joe Biden. The package was not delivered because it didn’t have enough postage.

5. Soros Has Been Widely Criticized by Right-Wing Groups & Accused of ‘Owning’ Democratic Politicians

Over the years, George Soros has attracted a lot of anger and criticism from populists and Republicans. The Hungarian-born financier is a leading funder of liberal causes and of Democratic politicians. But he has also been accused of financing Democratic protesters and activists.

Recently, a Republican politician from Florida, Matt Gaetz, shared a video which implied that Soros was funding Honduran immigrants (the so-called “Caravan of Migrants”) to leave their homes and march north to the United States. And, separately, an ad by the National Republican Congressional Committee portrayed Soros sitting behind big wads of cash and said that he “owned” Dan Feehan, the Democrat running for Congress in Minnesota’s first congressional district. That ad also said that “Democratic mobs” were being paid to riot in the streets.