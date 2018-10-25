Chuck Grassley Is Asking the FBI to Investigate Avenatti’s ‘False Statements’

The Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee today called on the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate Michael Avenatti and his client, Julie Swetnick, over their “false statements” about Brett Kavanaugh.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Grassley wrote, “I am writing to refer Mr. Michael Avenatti and Ms. Julie Swetnick for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C 371, 1000, and 1505 for materially false statements they made to the committee during the course of the Committee’s investigation.”

You can read the full letter, which is jointly addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and to FBI director Christopher Wray, here:

Avenatti Said That Grassley Has Made a ‘Major Mistake’

Avenatti has not addressed the particulars of the letter from Grassley. But in an email to Heavy, the lawyer said, “Senator Grassley has just made a major mistake. Let the investigation into Kavanaugh and his lies begin.”

Grassley asked the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate Avenatti and Swetnick “for criminal investigation relating to a possible conspiracy to provide materially false statements to Congress and obstruct a congressional committee investigation, three separate crimes, in the course of considering Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States.”