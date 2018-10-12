WATCH: ‘Cornerstore Caroline’ Calls Cops on Black Boy She Says ‘Sexually Assaulted’ Her

A video of a Brooklyn woman calling the police on a young black child and his mother after the woman accused the boy of “sexually assaulting” her by “grabbing her butt” in a Flatbush corner store has gone viral. The 53-year-old woman can also be seen in the video yelling at another white woman who tried to intervene. She has been dubbed “Cornerstore Caroline” by the man who recorded the incident.

Teresa Sue Klein has been identified as the woman who called 911 in the video. It was posted on Facebook on October 10 by Jason Stovetop Littlejohn hours after the incident. Klein could not be reached for comment by Heavy. The woman who she called the police on has not been identified and has not spoken out about the incident.

“As I walked up I noticed the argument, apparently the kid brushed up against her and she said he touched her and decided to call police on a nine year old child. As you can see the kid is crying and the mom is upset,” Littlejohn wrote on Facebook. The video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times since it was posted Wednesday night.

You can watch the video below. Heavy has removed Klein’s personal information from the video:

Klein Waves to the Camera & Tells the Man Recording to ‘Upload That to World Star

In the video, Teresa Klein, wearing sunglasses can be heard saying, “I want the cops here right now.” As she talks to a 911 dispatcher, a child can be heard crying and screaming for his mom as the mother tries to calm her kids down. Klein appears to acknowledge that she is being filmed because of her 911 call. “A white lady calls the cops on a black lady, I get it. Yeah, they’re videotaping.”

Klein can then be heard telling the dispatcher, “the son grabbed my ass. And she decided to yell at me. There are security cameras,” she said she wanted officers to come to get the “security tape for evidence.” As she talks to the dispatcher, bystanders can be heard telling Klein to leave and go home.

Klein then waves to the camera as the boy continues crying “mommy.” Littlejohn then calls Klein “Cornerstore Caroline,” while telling the boy not to cry. Klein then tells the dispatcher, while also yelling at Littlejohn, “I was just sexually assaulted by a child.”

At that point in the video, the mother and her children left the area. Klein can be heard telling the dispatcher that she is either going to go down to the local precinct or the officers can come to her apartment so she can tell them what happened. The NYPD has not confirmed any details about the incident, including whether a police report was filed by either party.

As Klein finishes her conversation with the 911 dispatcher, another white woman arrives at the scene and learns what is going on. “Is she serious?” the unidentified woman can be heard asking, after she is told that Klein was calling the police. Klein then turns to Littlejohn and waves at him, saying, “upload that to World Star,” a reference to the viral video and hip-hop site.

The other woman then tries to intervene, telling Klein, “Go away. What is your problem? I’m calling you out. You can’t just call the police on a child.”

After the other woman tells her she is “shameful,” Klein says, “Oh honey. You cannot shame me. You are a child. You are young enough to be my daughter. When you’re 53-years-old…” She then gets into the woman’s face and says, “do what? do what? do what?” while another bystander tries to break them up. Klein tells the other woman, “from one white girl to another, make the point to the entire audience.”

The video ends after a few more seconds of arguing between the two women.

Klein Is a Missouri Native Who Has Been an Actress & Performer, While Also Studying Biochemistry

Klein has deleted her social media profiles after being called out by viewers of the viral video, some of whom have shared her personal information on Twitter and Facebook. It is not clear if she has filed a police report over the incident. She did not return requests for comment from Heavy to her phone number and email address.

Klein is a Missouri native who went to the University of Missouri to study sociology. She has also been a performer and actress. Klein returned to the University of Missouri around 2008 to complete her Ph.D in biochemistry.

In the video, Klein claims that the woman told her she is a police officer and flashed some sort of badge while threatening to arrest her. Klein tells the other white woman that she wasn’t calling the police on the child, but on his police officer mother.

It has not been confirmed that the woman whose child Klein was accused of sexual assault is a police officer. Some on social media mistakenly thought that Klein said she herself was a police officer, but Klein was actually quoting the other woman when she said “I’m a cop.”

READ NEXT: Man Planned Election Day Suicide Bombing to Draw Attention to His Political Ideology: Feds