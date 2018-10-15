White Woman Stops Black Men From Entering His Apartment Building

Hilary Brooke Thornton was fired from her job as the manager of an apartment building in St. Louis on October 14. Two days previously, D’Arreion Toles uploaded a video to his Facebook page showing Thornton preventing him from entering the downtown St. Louis apartment building where he lives. The video shows Thornton demanding proof from Toles that he lived in the building. Toles tells Thornton in the video, “You are blocking me into my building. This is my building as well. So, I need you to get out my way.” After getting in the front door, Thornton can be seen following Toles to his loft’s front door. Toles later reflected on the incident saying, “Did this really just happen to me. It happened to me. I am really taken away by the moment.” At the time of writing, the Facebook post has been shared more than 100,000 times.

According to her now-deleted LinkedIn page, Thornton was a senior property manager with Tribeca-STL/STLCityWide. The company operates the building where the incident occurred. KMOV reports that Thornton was not the manager of the building where the incident occurred. The station says in their report that a statement from the company said they were “disturbed” by what unfolded in the clip. Toles told KMOV, “I am not mad at her. I am not upset with her. I am not going to go after her legally or anything like that. I wish her the best. I would still have a conversation with her.”

Thornton is a graduate of Miami University in Ohio where she studied marketing, graduating in 2009. A man who identified himself as Thornton’s former romantic partner in the video, completely any disavowed any contact with her in a Facebook video:

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side