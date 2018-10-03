Florence Active Shooter in South Carolina: 5 Officers Shot

Five law enforcement officers were shot by an active shooter near Florence, South Carolina on October 3, 2018. At about 6 p.m., the Florence County Emergency Management department said the suspect was in custody.

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress,” the office wrote on Facebook.

The Five Law Enforcement Officers Shot Were From Two Different Agencies

The situation was still fluid and unfolding into the early evening hours. According to WMBF-TV, three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city of Florence police officers were shot. Their conditions were not yet known. The motive and identity of the shooter were also not yet clear. You can watch live stream video from the scene here.

Florence County Emergency Management confirmed the incident on Twitter, writing, “Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation.” Photos and videos captured a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

The Florence County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Department is located in Effingham, South Carolina.

