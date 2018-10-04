Officer Terrence Carraway: Here’s What You Need to Know

Officer Terrence Carraway was killed and four others wounded by an active shooter near Florence, South Carolina on October 3, 2018. The suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m., according to the Florence County Emergency Management department.

Just before 5 p.m., Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said three sheriff’s deputies and two city of Florence police officers had been shot during an active shooting incident.

Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation. pic.twitter.com/qvpYJPIAZk — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

The Florence County Emergency Management dispatch Facebook page released an update that the suspect was in custody, writing: “The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress.”

Officer Terrence Carraway died during the shootout. The condition of the other officers is unknown at this time, although Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said that some of the officers are in “serious condition.” A female officer was among those who were shot. FCSO told ABC that two other officers were described as “touch and go.”

I’ve arrived at the scene of the officer shooting in Florence. Dozens of police cars blocking off the road and more arriving every minute. The latest: https://t.co/ilO2aDeNdE pic.twitter.com/yvH2N29Fth — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) October 3, 2018

Here’s what we know:

Officer Terrence Carraway Was a Florence City Police Officer & Gave His Life In The Line of Duty

UPDATE: Florence County Coroner confirms to @AP that one Florence city police officer has died from his injuries. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) October 3, 2018

The Florence County Coroner confirmed to the Associated Press that the officer killed was from the Florence County Police Department. Both sheriff’s deputies and Florence police officers responded to the shooting.

Officials say officers were responding to a call of shots fired, according to WPDE. Neighbors reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire. ABC reported that West Florence High School went into lockdown, and athletic teams were brought inside, according to a Facebook post.

Officer Carraway was identified as the officer shot, according to Fox 10. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known about Carraway.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Terrence Carraway and the entire Florence law enforcement community. These men and women put their lives on the line everyday to try and keep us safe. #FlorenceCountyShooting pic.twitter.com/ub88jTHEKZ — Janet Parker (@JanetParker86) October 4, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted on Twitter: “This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real,” McMaster said. “Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence.”

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

At the S.C. State House, State Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, asked that the House take a moment of silence for the injured police officers.

The Suspect Surrendered After Talking With a Negotiator & Is In Custody; The Motive For The Shooting Is Unknown At This Time

The suspect surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby. The Florence County Emergency Management Department also tweeted that the “active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody.”

The motive and identity of the shooter are not yet clear. All that is known is that the suspect is male, and is in custody at McLeod Regional Medical Center, according to ABC.

****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

The incident took place in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city. Florence is about 70 miles north of Myrtle Beach, with a population of about 37,000 people.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents are assisting in the incident.

Florence County EMA: The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. https://t.co/HfH25XhkSo — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) October 3, 2018

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.