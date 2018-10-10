Hurricane Michael Live Streams: Watch Live Web Cams of the Storm’s Florida Landfall

As Hurricane Michael nears the U.S. coast, some areas are already feeling the storm’s effects. This storm might be one of the strongest Hurricanes to hit the Florida Panhandle. The storm is currently a Category 4. Heavy has a collection of live streams that you can watch as the hurricane approaches, taken from web cams and videos in Florida and other states in the storm’s path. Live streams may go down periodically as the storm approaches, so we will continue looking for new streams as that happens.

The first live stream is from Tallahassee Park. Wabice explains that this stream is a live camera feed from Innovation Park from the Research Foundation Buildings in Tallahassee, Florida. The feed has no sound.

At 1 a.m., Hurricane Michael was located at 27.7 N, 86.6 W according to NOAA, about 180 miles SSW of Panama City, Florida and about 170 miles SW of Apalichicola, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were 130 mph and it was moving N or 355 degrees at 12 mph. Its minimum central pressure was 954 MB.

This next stream from Global Weather Sentinel shows a radar and picture-in-picture of Panama City Beach and other locations:

According to NOAA: “A northward motion is expected this morning, followed by a northeastward motion later today and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning. The center of Michael’s eye is then expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area later today, move northeastward across the southeastern United States tonight and Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday.”

This next stream shows live cameras from Panama City Beach, Florida as Michael approaches, from ARoscoe360.

This next stream also shows Panama City Beach, Florida, Schooner’s Beach Club, provided by Trending.

The center of Michael is expected to move over the Florida Panhandle area on Wednesday.

Here’s a live web cam from the City of Gulfport near Tampa on Beach Boulevard, pointed north from the Gulfport Casino Ballroom. The sound may play if it automatically loads:

Broadcast live streaming video on Ustream

Next is a stream from the City of Gulfport pointing toward the Gulfport Beach Waterfront Complex. The sound may play if it automatically loads:

Broadcast live streaming video on Ustream

Here are links to additional webcams you can watch that are not embeddable:

This is a developing story.

READ NEXT: See live radar and satellite imagery of Hurricane Michael.