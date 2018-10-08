Will Hurricane Michael Hit Orlando? Latest Track & Forecast

Hurricane Michael will not hit Orlando, Florida, based on its latest projected track. Although the outer bands of the storm could bring some higher rain chances to the area, those living or visiting the Orlando area will not be feeling very much in terms of gusty winds or torrential downpours.

“Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday or Tuesday night. Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

As you can see from the map below, Orlando sits outside the current watch area.

Those planning to travel to Orlando by air could experience delays. It’s important to check with your airline if you are flying into the area this week.

Orlando Will See Higher Rain Chances Over the Next 48 Hours

Although Hurricane Michael won’t be sweeping over Orlando, the area will see increased rain chances over the next 48 to 72 hours. Scattered thunderstorms aren’t expected to be any worse than a typical afternoon storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Orlando could see an inch of rain over the next couple of days. Those who are familiar with Florida’s weather know that an inch of rain is nothing out of the ordinary.

The wind may be a little more breezy than normal, with 10 to 20 mile-per-hour sustained winds possible.

For those visiting Walt Disney World, the resort has not released any type of warning in regard to Hurricane Michael. That will change if the track of the storm changes, but meteorologists seem pretty confident that Michael will continue to make its way due north, making landfall in Florida’s panhandle.

There might be some extra crowds to contend with at the parks this week, however, as many of those who have chosen to evacuate may hear to the Orlando area.