Meghan Markle Due Date: When Will the Royal Baby Be Born?

Meghan Markle is pregnant, and that has some people wondering about the due date. Here’s what’s known so far about when the new royal baby is expected to arrive.

First of all, Meghan’s pregnancy is not just a rumor. It’s been confirmed – by Kensington Palace itself. The American actress, now the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry married in May, 2018. The Palace made the announcement on October 15, 2018, confirming that Meghan is pregnant. The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles have proclaimed that they are “delighted” by the news. The couple was spotted holding hands as news of the pregnancy broke:

New// The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted at Admiralty House. Holding hands 👫 15th October 2018 credit @fewofherfavouritethingsxx pic.twitter.com/kdg8dx1JFO — harry and meghan fan (@harryandmeghan4) October 15, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

The Due Date Is in Spring 2019, According to Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace revealed that the new baby will be born in Spring 2019.

Kensington Palace made the big reveal on Twitter on Monday, October 15, 2018. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the tweet from Kensington Palace read. Here is that tweet:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The Palace did not release a specific due date yet. However, Mirror reported that Meghan had a 12-week scan that showed her in good health. Do the math: That would likely put the new baby’s due date in April 2019 or around that time, depending on the date of the 12-week scan, of course. (Such scans usually occur between 8 and 14 weeks of pregnancy.)

According to Sky News, which also estimates an April birth, the pregnancy announcement came “25 weeks and five days” after the couple married. Sky News notes that the baby was probably conceived “between early July and mid-August, with the royal couple having visited Dublin in Ireland during that period of the summer.”

The royals seem to like spring birthdays. Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate, was born on April 23, 2018. (Princess Charlotte was born May 5, 2015. Prince George broke the spring trend; his birthday is July 22, 2013.) UK Daily Mail also reported of the new baby: “And it is due in late April 2019, possibly around St George’s Day, April 23, meaning the child could share a birthday with its cousin Prince Louis.” It’s not clear whether Meghan and Harry know or intend to know the baby’s gender. However, it has not been revealed publicly at any rate.

Meghan’s Choice of Outfits Sparked Pregnancy Talk for Days

The pregnancy was rumored for days because Meghan showed up at Princess Eugenie’s wedding wearing a long jacket with some buttons undone, causing sort of a gaping look at the front of the coat. The rumors grew when the Duchess of Sussex strategically positioned folders in front of her stomach when she landed in Sydney, Australia for a major tour with Harry. Meghan is 37-years-old. Harry is 34-years-old. The pregnancy is not unexpected due to the couple’s ages; Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, have three children, of course. Here’s a photo of Meghan with the folders:

Meghan Markle Hides Stomach With Folders Amid Pregnancy Rumors: Pic – Hollywood Life https://t.co/VYqr5e2q6o pic.twitter.com/NTZatbkQjW — Boomberg News (@BoombergNews2) October 15, 2018

Before the Meghan pregnancy announcement, the Palace had been tweeting about the Sydney trip. For example, Kensington Palace wrote the day before, “The Duke of Sussex last visited Australia to launch @InvictusSydney in 2017 — which will be a major focus for The Duke and Duchess during #RoyalVisitAustralia. The Duke and Duchess are excited to see Sydney fully embrace the Invictus spirit during #IG2018.”

The Duke of Sussex last visited Australia to launch @InvictusSydney in 2017 — which will be a major focus for The Duke and Duchess during #RoyalVisitAustralia. The Duke and Duchess are excited to see Sydney fully embrace the Invictus spirit during #IG2018. pic.twitter.com/P8T3rNfrM8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 14, 2018

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to meeting as many Australians as possible, and building an enduring relationship with the people of the country,” Kensington Palace also wrote. The UK Mirror noted that one element of the couple’s schedule in Australia may also have provided a hint that Meghan was pregnant; Prince Harry will climb “Sydney Harbour Bridge to officially raise the Invictus Flag,” reported Mirror, but Meghan is not listed as accompanying him.

Some people thought that Meghan Markle’s outfit at Princess Eugenie’s October 12, 2018 wedding gave a hint of a baby bump. Turns out they were right although, of course, with such a heavy coat it was a little hard to tell; that of course, might have been the point of it, with the strategically unbuttoned lower buttons.

Maybe it’s just the angle, but we can really see it in this photo:

Here’s another view of the strategically placed folders.

Meghan Markle Continues To Fuel Pregnancy Rumors By Hiding Stomach With Folders https://t.co/oEIADyiGxx https://t.co/HIGyFwnaUz pic.twitter.com/v5UOWJcHXg — Free Views (@9999999999views) October 15, 2018

A couple weeks before, on October 3, 2018, Meghan and Prince Harry also appeared in public at an event, and she didn’t show much sign of a baby bump.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married May 19, 2018.