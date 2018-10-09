Michelina Aichele, New Jersey High School Teacher, ‘Sent Nude Photos’ to Student

Michelina Aichele, an English teacher at Montgomery Township High School in New Jersey, is accused of sending nude pictures to a 17-year-old student. A press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office said that the investigation into Aichele, 29, began on October 4, after school officials contacted the Montgomery Township Police Department. Aichele is a resident of the Hillsborough Township in New Jersey. School officials told police that there has been “sexually explicit communications between a teacher and a male student.”

The victim was interviewed by investigators. He said that over the past few months, he had received “nude photos” from Aichele. The victim said that he had “sexually explicit conversations” with the suspect via social media and email, the prosecutor’s office said. Aichele was arrested without incident on October 5. She is accused of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Aichele was held at Somerset County Jail. Aichele has also been suspended from her job.

Aichele Describes Herself as an ‘Experienced Teacher With a Demonstrated History of Working Well With People’

Online records show that Aichele was paid $70,306 in 2017. According to her LinkedIn page, Aichele has worked at Montgomery Township High School since 2012 as an English teacher. Aichele says on that profile that she is a 2012 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus where she studied English Language and Literature and a 2017 graduate of Rutgers University, where she attained a Master’s in English Language and Literature. Aichele refers to herself as an “Experienced Educator with a demonstrated history of working well with people.” My Central Jersey reports that Aichele was a basketball guard at Manville High School as well as a shortstop on the school’s baseball team during her senior year.

In March 2018, a Student Said that There Were ‘Rumors Aichele Snapchats & Instagram DMs Students’

In March 2018, one of Aichele’s students wrote on Rate My Teachers, “Good teacher, but weirdly intimate with some of the guys in my grade. She also brings up sex in class discussions at any chance she can, so that, plus the fact that she’s VERY friendly with the guys can make me uncomfortable in her class. Rumors that she Snapchats and instagram dms students.”

