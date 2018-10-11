What’s Open in Panama City & Florida Panhandle After Hurricane Michael?

Hurricane Michael left behind devastation in the Florida Panhandle, and now residents are picking up the pieces of their businesses and their lives. Not many businesses are open right now, but a few in the area are already up and serving patrons to try to help with the recovery efforts. Here is a list of areas that are open so far. If you know of a store that is open, let us know in the comments below.

Google Maps has provided an interactive map that shows some of the stores in the Florida Panhandle that are open. You may need to zoom in to see stores in the area, depending on how the map loads on your device. You can also visit hte map directly here.

Here are some of the areas that are open, according to reports shared on the interactive map.

Bay Medical Center’s ER is still open, but other patients evacuated due to damage

Buster’s Beer & Bait at 5900 Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach, FL

Chick-fil-A at 52 Scenic Gulf Dr. in Miramar Beach, FL

Home Depot at 11500 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City, FL (open with some propane tanks available according to a post on Facebook)

Jetty East Condos will be open on Friday, October 12.

We got water, but we’re lucky otherwise. We will be back open on Friday, 10/12. Please keep Mexico Beach by Panama City in your thoughts, they were hit hard by this storm. https://t.co/5ARylD3TBy — Jetty East Condos (@jettyeastcondos) October 10, 2018

Lowe’s Home Improvement at 11751 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach, FL

Publix Super Market at Breakfast Point Marketplace (11240 Panama City Beach Parkway)

Publix Super Market at Ocean Park Pavilion in Panama City Beach, FL

Publix Super Market at Watercolor Crossings in Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Trustmark Bank’s Branch Y location will be open (17255 Panama City Beach Parkway) normal operating hours tomorrow.

Our Beach Y location at 17255 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL, is open from 2pm until 5pm today, and will be open normal operating hours tomorrow. For up-to-date information, visit https://t.co/wHhZVDlmfK. #HurricaneMichael — Trustmark (@Trustmark_Bank) October 11, 2018

Waffle House in Panama City Beach is open

Walmart Supercenter on 6712 US-98 in Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Walmart Supercenter on 15017 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin, FL

Walmart Supercenter on 1300 E. John Sims Parkway in Niceville, FL

Walmart Supercenter on 1226 Freeport Highway in Defuniak Springs, FL

Walmart Supercenter on 748 Beal Parkway NW in Fort Walton Beach, FL

Winn-Dixie at 65 Poinciana Blvd in Miramar Beach, FL

This is not an all-inclusive list. If you know of other areas that are open, let us and others know in the comments below.