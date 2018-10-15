Paul Allen’s Family: Was He Married?

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, has died from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Allen was never married, and has no children. In a statement from his family, his sister, Jody Allen, said,

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.

Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen was worth over $20 billion at the time of his death. Here’s what you need to know about his family.

Allen Was Never Married & Had No Children– But He Always Wanted a Family

Paul Allen never married in his life, and doesn’t have any children. He was often considered reclusive, and is survived by his sister, Jody Allen.

However, that doesn’t mean he never wanted a family. In a 60 Minutes interview, Allen said at 58 years old, “I’m still optimistic. I still believe I’m going to meet somebody. I want to have a family.”

Jo Lynn ‘Jody’ Allen, Allen’s Sister, Is a Businesswoman & Philanthropist, Herself

Reported yesterday on @GeekWire: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s sister Jody Allen leaves top post at Vulcan http://t.co/1IIihQd7WB — John Cook (@johnhcook) October 28, 2014

Though there has been significant speculation about tensions within their relationship, Jody Allen has long been in close proximity to her brother, and even served as CEO of Vulcan, Allen’s investment, real estate and philanthropic organization which worked to manage his wealth, until 2014.