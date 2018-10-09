Phora Appearance: Hollywood Stampede Leaves Multiple Injured

Multiple people were injured in Hollywood after a stampede occurred at a Phora album release event.

Phora, a rapper, later tweeted that everyone was “good,” though multiple users immediately tweeted back at him that they were in the hospital.

Several fans @PHORAONE album release event are injured after a stampede occurs near Highland and Hollywood Boulevard in #Hollywood. Highland CLOSED between Franklin and Hollywood. #cbsla pic.twitter.com/jxIaWwkpmP — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) October 9, 2018

According to Veronica Miracle, an ABC reporter who conducted a phone interview with Phora following the event, here’s what happened: “He was here [at the ShoePalace] for a meet and greet and went outside. That’s when fans tell me people mobbed him and started smashing into each other/girls were hyperventilating and passing out.”

Phora also took to Twitter to tweet, “Na na na everyone good I made sure someone passed out but she is okay now, her name is Alejandra and she says hi”

However, another fan replied immediately to Phora to challenge his claims, uploading a video of someone who was hurt at the event:

Wym ain’t no one got hurt?!! You didn’t even leave her in front of the ER, and you left her walking alone!! @PHORAONE @PHORAONE @PHORAONE pic.twitter.com/OUdnptVafV — Yung Geezy (@JosephJimenez7) October 9, 2018

Another Twitter user wrote, “@PHORAONE your intentions were good i know thank you for giving us an opportunity to meet you But is there something you can do for the people who’ve been in line for 6-7 hours ? Everything escalated quickly and we were being pushed against the wall”

Video of the crowd leading up to the stampede shows just how congested it was: