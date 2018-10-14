WATCH: Slipknot-Themed Haunted House In Des Moines Teaser

A 10,000 square-foot, Slipknot-themed haunted house has popped up in Des Moines, Iowa, and fans of the heavy metal band got a peek at what’s in store for those visiting the house of horrors thanks to the Des Moines Register.

The haunted house features dozens of actors who “bring the iconology, lore and culture” of the band to life, memorabilia from the group, and the chance to have meet-and-greets with the band. Some lucky fans will even get a chance to go through the Slaughterhouse with a Slipknot band member.

Ian Miller, owner and operator of the Slaughterhouse, told the Des Moines Register that working with the Slipknot has been a “pinch me” moment. “This thing that is happening is beyond our wildest nightmare come true.”

“It’s been a suspension of disbelief,” said Miller. “Pinching myself — err — hacking myself in the leg.”

The Slaughterhouse opened back in 2010 and has been going strong since. An estimated 12,000 people could attend this year’s Slaughterhouse, up from 8,000 in 2017, according to the Des Moines Register.

The haunt runs every Thursday-Sunday in October, plus Halloween night. General admission tickets cost $20; an estimated 12,000 could attend this year’s Slaughterhouse, up from 8,000 in 2017.

“It’s all about a special experience, making it one-on-one, almost,” Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn Crahan told the Des Moines Register. “It really is going to be a moment in our history, in their history. And our history in Des Moines.”

“We’re going to invite this to the entire world,” Crahan said, according to Blabbermouth. “Normally, that would be kind of a strange thing to say, but…you won’t believe who’ll show up. We have dedicated fans. When we [tour] Europe, they’re at every show.

The Slaughterhouse uses a combination of sliding floors, walls painted with “dizzying designs,” a claustrophobia hallway, intense lighting and 40 actors dressed in different Slipknot personas to create a truly unique and frightening experience for fans.

Mutilated bodies, screaming, unhinged hospital patients, and lifelike robots controlled by air pressure, combined with bloody lyrics splattered across the walls and music videos from the band’s 23-year create a “walk-through cinematic experience,” for fans, according to Miller.

“I hope people get exactly what they wanted,” Miller said. “An escape from the true horrors of their waking reality; the droning day-to-day business of life. To me that’s far more terrifying than anything we’ve built inside this attraction.”

For more information on the Slaughterhouse or to buy tickets, check out their website here.