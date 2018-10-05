Anti Susan Collins Crowdfunding Site Raises $2 Million

An effort to replace Susan Collins in the U.S. Senate has already raised more than $2 million and that was before the Maine Republican announced she was voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the minutes after Collins’s announcement that she is voting yes on Kavanaugh, the Crowdpac site to donate to the effort appeared to have crashed, perhaps from volume of interest.

JUST NOW: As Susan Collins speaks about Kavanaugh, the CrowdPac funding her opponent unless she votes NO just soars tens of thousands of dollars, surpassing the $2 million mark!https://t.co/doVlNyogCr pic.twitter.com/iSBRGZrAs8 — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 5, 2018

The crowdfunding effort was organized by a man named Ady Barkan. The site announces, “Tell Senator Susan Collins to #BeAHero. Vote NO on Kavanaugh. If she votes for him, your money will go to fund her future opponent.” According to Vox, the crowdfunding campaign was “launched by ALS patient and activist Ady Barkan, the grassroots community action organization Maine People’s Alliance, and the activist and watchdog group Mainers for Accountable Leadership.”

I may be losing my voice, but I can still send a message, and I have one for @SenatorCollins: If you vote for Kavanaugh we will fund your future opponent for 2020. Vote NO and #StopKavanaugh #BeAHero Pledge $20.20 to this campaign and share it: https://t.co/4HPtATVrXc pic.twitter.com/ZkdI3u57yY — Ady Barkan🔥🌹 (@AdyBarkan) August 16, 2018

Barkan revealed that the CrowdPac site had crashed and offered people another option.

While Crowdpac is down (from overwhelming traffic), you can donate here to @SenatorCollins’ 2020 opponent.https://t.co/WsijVuCSc9 — Ady Barkan🔥🌹 (@AdyBarkan) October 5, 2018

He was urging people to pledge $20.20.

Well we crashed Crowdpac but we arent stopping pledge $20.20 now here, its over for her: https://t.co/WsijVuUtAJ — Ady Barkan🔥🌹 (@AdyBarkan) October 5, 2018

President Barack Obama’s former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has already indicated she wants to run against Collins, although she later added, “many thanks for the encourgement (sic). I’m not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins’ vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better.”

In a lengthy speech, Collins said she simply did not see enough corroboration to vote no against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, who has been accused of sexual assault charges he denies.

In her speech, Susan Collins decried a confirmation process that she said was “dysfunctional” and “looks more like a caricature of a gutter level political campaign.”

She added that she believes “Judge Kavanaugh is more of a centrist than some of his critics maintain…Certain fundamental legal principles about due process, the presumption of innocence and fairness, do bear on my thinking, and I can not abandon them. We will be ill-served in the long run if we abandon the presumption of innocence and fairness, tempting though it may be. When passions are most inflamed, fairness is most in jeopardy.”

Sen. Susan Collins will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, saying she hopes he "will work to lessen the divisions in the Supreme Court, so that we have far fewer 5-4 decisions, and so that public confidence…in our highest court is restored." https://t.co/x6jxBAPeW3 pic.twitter.com/tXL7P6s50G — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2018

Collins said she found Kavanaugh’s accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford “sincere, painful and compelling. I believe she is a survivor of a sexual assault and that this trauma has upended her life. Nevertheless the four witnesses she named could not corroborate any of the events of that evening gathering where she says the assault occurred. None of the individuals Professor Ford says were at the party has any recollection at all of that night. Judge Kavanaugh forcefully denied the allegations.”

Collins then named the other people Ford said were at the party who said they had no recollection of it: Mark Judge, PJ Smyth, and Ford’s own friend, Leland Keyser.

“Not a single person has contacted her to say I was at the party that night…not a single person has come forward to say they were the one who drove her home or were in the car with her that night,” said Collins. You can read her statement in full here.

“The allegations failed to meet the more likely than not standard,” concluded Collins, then revealing she will vote yes. Her vote, along with the announced yes votes of Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Jeff Flake, will be enough to confirm Kavanaugh providing nothing changes in the next 24 hours.

Kavanaugh opponents on social media expressed anger at Collins, whereas Kavanaugh supporters praised her. A sampling:

The state of Maine is beautiful. The people of Maine are absolutely incredible. They deserve better than Susan Collins. So. Much. Better. — Chris Lundberg (@Lundy330) October 5, 2018

You just secured your place on the wrong side of history @SenatorCollins But to be fair, the men you’ve empowered are going to write you out of history anyway. They always do. #KavanaughVote #VoteHerOut #VoteNoKavanaugh — C.M. Landrus (@CMLandrus) October 5, 2018

Donating to your opponent! You're a horrible person! — Russell H. Mathews (@RustyMathews) October 5, 2018

You did the right thing today. Your speech proved that you did your research and considered all avenues. Great job! You have protected the law and liberty today. — Zack Anderson (@washedclean2006) October 5, 2018