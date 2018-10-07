Donald Trump Mocks ‘Pocahantas’ & She Fires Back

Donald Trump held a rally for thousands of his supporters at an event in Topeka, Kansas on Saturday night. The president talked about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, telling his supporters that the Republican party has been “energized.” Trump called Kavanaugh’s win “a tremendous victory for our nation, our people and our beloved Constitution.”

But the president also took the time to poke fun at Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator who has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics. Trump brought back one of his favorite jokes, calling Warren “Pocahantas” because Warren once allegedly claimed that she was of Native American heritage when applying for a job.

You can watch Trump jabbing at Warren here:

Trump smears Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," says" "I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas, & I have none. Sadly, I have none. But I have more than she does. They said to her, 'why do you say you are of Indian heritage?' Well, my mother told me I have high cheek bones." pic.twitter.com/DcKeU20Lty — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2018

Trump told the crowd, “I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas, and I have none. Sadly, I have none. But I have more than she does. They said to her, ‘why do you say you are of Indian heritage?’ Well, my mother told me I have high cheek bones.”

Warren Fired Back, Saying, We’re Coming for Your Republicans

Hey @realDonaldTrump, hope you’re having fun at your rally. Too bad you’re the least popular incumbent president in modern history. And in the meantime, we are coming for your pathetic rubber-stamp Republicans in Congress in 31 days. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 7, 2018

Never one to be quiet for long, Elizabeth Warren took to twitter after she heard what Trump said about her in Kansas. The Massachusetts senator warned the president that the midterm elections are approaching and that her party is hoping to unseat Republicans and take over the majority in the House and Senate. Warren wrote, “Hey @realDonaldTrump, hope you’re having fun at your rally. Too bad you’re the least popular incumbent president in modern history. And in the meantime, we are coming for your pathetic rubber-stamp Republicans in Congress in 31 days.”

Elizabeth Warren is often mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate for president in 2020. Warren, who grew up in a middle class home in Oklahoma, is known for her liberal positions on issues like healthcare, student loans, and equal pay. She’s come under fire, not only for her positions, but for claiming that her family has some Cherokee heritage. Warren’s critics say that she once claimed that she was part Native American in order to get a job. Warren has steadfastly denied ever putting down that she was Native American on any application form, either for a job or for college.

Donald Trump Jr Thought His Father’s Joke Was ‘Epic’

“I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas… and I have none” @realDonaldTrump just now. 🤣🇺🇸🤣🤣🇺🇸 so epic!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. was evidently watching his father’s performance at the Topeka rally, and he approved. Trump Jr. tweeted that his father’s joke about ‘Pocahantas’ was “epic;” Trump Jr. added a couple of laughing emojis just to drive his point home.

Trump often mocks Elizabeth Warren by calling her “Pocahantas” — a reference to Warren’s claim that she has Cherokee heritage. Trump and others say that Warren once claimed to be part Native American as a way of getting a job at Penn Law Schhol. Warren has emphatically denied that she ever did this; the staff at Penn have also denied this. Steve Burbank, a Penn Law professor who was on the hiring committee that hired Warren, said, “We viewed her as a woman candidate, and a white woman candidate,” Burbank said. “It’s clear we did, as there would’ve been no need to undergo the search for a more qualified minority candidate if she was a minority.”

An in-depth report by the Boston Globe found that Warren had listed herself as a white woman — not a Native American — when she applied for the job at Penn Law.