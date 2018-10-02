Tyress Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyress Williams is the 19-year-old suspect accused of being a member of a burglary ring in Los Angeles. Investigators said the suspects intentionally targeted the homes of celebrities, including professional baseball player Yasiel Puig and singer Rihanna.

The suspects allegedly tracked their victims’ tour schedules and social media profiles to ensure the homes would be empty before entering.

BREAKING: Sources confirm criminal crew of burglars targeting celebrities and sports stars, including RAMS Robert Woods, busted!

At least three in custody.

Williams was arrested Friday, September 28. The LAPD was scheduled to release more information during a news conference on October 2.

1. Bail For Tyress Williams Was Set at $700,000

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, 19-year-old Tyress Williams was arrested late Friday, September 28. He was booked into jail shortly after midnight on September 29. Williams was being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys. His booking number is 5435077.

We confirmed with the jail that Williams was facing a burglary charge. It was not immediately clear if additional charges would be filed. The Sheriff’s Department listed the charge online as being a felony. We also confirmed that bond was set at $700,000.

2. Williams Was Detained Near the Home of Professional Football Player Robert Woods

The home of NFL player Robert Woods, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, was broken into on Thursday, September 27. Police said they received a call about a break-in during the Rams game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Times reported that officers discovered the back sliding door of the house had been shattered. Surveillance video showed three suspects, all of whom had their faces covered, ransacking the home.

Police detained Williams the following evening near Woods’ house. A source told the newspaper that officers searched Williams’ car and found items that had been taken from the football player’s house. They also allegedly found items that had reportedly been stolen from the homes of Yasiel Puig, Rihanna and Christina Milian. Williams was then arrested on suspicion of burglary.

3. Surveillance Video Captured Images of Three Suspects at the Home of Baseball Player Yasiel Puig

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division Burglary Special Section had been investigating a string of burglaries targeting Yasiel Puig, a right-fielder for the Dodgers. Police said the break-ins occurred during games, when burglars knew that Puig would not be at home.

Surveillance video captured two suspects entering Puig’s house on September 18th around 8 p.m. Police shared the video on YouTube. In the first video, seen above, two men are seen kicking in the door. They did not shield their faces. Officers said a third suspect was in the car, a black 4-door Toyota.

According to a news release, police said the “suspects ransacked the residence and then located a safe in the second-floor master bedroom. They dragged the safe from the master bedroom, down the stairs and through the living room to the front door entrance. The suspects fled the location, leaving the safe in the entrance way. A total loss of approximately $10,000 in damages was caused to the residence.”

Police shared a second video of the burglary on September 26. All three suspects are visible in that video, looking around what appears to be a bedroom. One of the burglars can be heard saying that he had located the safe.

Police said they believe the three suspects are the same people who attempted to break into the house on August 30.

4. Police: Three Suspects Were Spotted Fleeing Rihanna’s Home on September 25

Singer Rihanna has been the target of burglars twice in 2018. On Tuesday, September 25, police said three suspects entered her Hollywood home. No one was home at the time.

Officers responded to the house after a security alarm was triggered. They discovered a glass door at the back of the house had been smashed.

Detectives did not specify whether the burglars got away with any valuable items. Neighbors told police they saw three men leaving in a silver vehicle as the alarms sounded.

Rihanna’s house was targeted on May 9, 2018 as well. A man identified as Eduardo Leon allegedly spent 12 hours inside the home and was arrested. He was later charged with stalking, burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest.

5. Other Celebrities Recently Targeted by Burglars Include Christina Milian, Wiz Khlaifa and Post Malone

The Los Angeles police department has not yet specified which specific burglaries Tyress Williams is accused of being involved in. They were expected to release additional information later in the day on October 2.

Other celebrities who have seen their homes broken into include Christina Milian, Wiz Khalifa and Post Malone.

Milian’s house in the San Fernando Valley was hit twice within four days in late August. She and her boyfriend were traveling out of the country at the time. Police said burglars smashed into a side door. The thieves allegedly stole $100,000 worth of jewelry.

Wiz Khalifa’s home was targeted on August 25. The rapper was not there, but a house-sitter was inside. Police said the burglars left when they realized the house was not empty. Again, the burglars got in by smashing an entrance, this time a window.

Police said burglars broke into Post Malone’s former residence during Labor Day weekend. The current owner was home, and reportedly told police one of the suspects shouted, “Where’s Post Malone?” The man was reportedly pistol-whipped.

