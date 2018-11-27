Artem Eydelman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Artem Eydelman was charged with killing his 7-week-old daughter, Gwendolyn, in Florida. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Eydelman admitted punching the child in the head out of frustration while changing her diaper, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eydelman admitted to police that he punched and hurt the baby in frustration while changing her diaper. He was watching the girl while her mother was at work.

Eydelman was charged with murder and for violating probation on unrelated charges. He has a decade-long criminal history.

Eydelman was not the girl’s biological father but met her mother while she was pregnant and signed Gwendolyn’s birth certificate.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Artem Eydelman Was Not Gwendolyn’s Biological Father

The Sheriff’s Office told The Tampa Bay Times that Eydelman was not Gwendolyn’s biological father. According to the report, Eydelman met Gwendolyn’s mother, Mariah Samon, when she was three months pregnant and signed Gwendolyn’s birth certificate.

Gwendolyn died while home along with Eydelman while Samon was at work.

“How can you know when he was nothing but kind and gentle to Gwen in front of me,” Samon wrote on Facebook, according to The Tampa Bay Times. “I just checked on her during my lunch break that day, not even 2 hours before it happened & Artem said they were at the park and she was being so good for him.”

She said she is planning to move because she can’t stand going into Gwendolyn’s bedroom.

“I’ve lost everything this last week,” Samon said, “even myself.”

2. Artem Eydelman Changed His Story to Police

Eydelman initially told investigators that he fed Gwendolyn, put her to bed in the basement, and went upstairs to sleep. He told the detectives that he found the baby unresponsible 15 minutes later and told a family member who was in the home at the time to call 911.

After detectives found “discrepancies” in his story, The Tampa Bay Times reports that Eydelman confessed to punching and squeezing the child.

“Through various investigative techniques, detectives learned that Artem struck Gwendolyn in the head and squeezed the child’s midsection prior to the child losing consciousness,” the police complaint said. “On November 26, 2018, detectives interviewed Artem… Artem admitted to detectives he struck Gwendolyn in the head with a closed fist out of frustration while changing her diaper on November 17, 2018. Artem also admitted to shaking the child and squeezing the child’s midsection prior to calling 911.”

3. Gwendolyn Died From Severe Injuries

Gwendolyn was unresponsive and not breathing when first responders arrived. She was rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered she had suffered a severe skull fracture, bleeding on the brain, and fractured ribs.

Gwendolyn was taken off of life support two days later.

“Gwen was so loved and we are so devastated. Gwen was 7 weeks old. She loved to be held, rocked, kissed on her tiny feet and bath time,” family members wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the hospital and funeral costs. “Her favorite song was you are my sunshine, baby shark and hush little baby. She was the best baby a family could ask for. We never thought it would happen to us and to someone we all held so dearly to our hearts However, unfortunately it did. Our world has been tilted on its axis and our faith is being tested. Gwendolyn’s mother and is being so strong.:

4. Artem Eydelman Was Charged With Murder & Is Being Held Without Bail

Eydelman was booked into Pinellas County Jail Monday and is being held without bail.

He was charged with murder in Gwendolyn’s death. He is also charged with five counts of violating probation after he was convicted of strong-arm robbery and selling stolen property, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eydelman has a decade-long criminal history that includes convictions for domestic battery, robbery, and drug possession.

5. A GoFundMe Campaign is Raising Money To Help Gwendolyn’s Mother

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help Samon, who spent nine months in prison for a drug possession charge in 2015. The GoFundMe page says that Samon has been clean for more than two years and “even after this tragic incident Mariah is … strong in her recovery.”

The page says:

This is a child abuse case & murder investigation. Gwen was so loved and we are so devastated. Gwen was 7 weeks old. She loved to be held, rocked, kissed on her tiny feet and bath time. Her favorite song was you are my sunshine, baby shark and hush little baby. She was the best baby a family could ask for. God took her as our angel on November 19,2018 at 4:45pm . Donations to this organization will help pay for her memorial , cremation , future attorney bills , and the mothers household bills as well as the existing hospital bills for Gwen. Help us celebrate Gwendolyn Lily’s life by donating and partaking in child abuse awareness. We want to give Gwen the best celebration and we are asking you to help us. Child abuse is real and no one ever thinks it could happen to them. We never thought it would happen to us and to someone we all held so dearly to our hearts However, unfortunately it did. Our world has been tilted on its axis and our faith is being tested. Gwendolyn’s mother and is being so strong. Even after this tragic incident Mariah is still 27 months clean and strong in her recovery. She is even sharing her powerful story of strength, faith and hope. If you are in recovery than you understand how this is to be commended and celebrated. She is truly awe inspiring and is living proof that no matter the obstacle, you don’t have to pick up or go back out. “All things are possible through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13. Sometimes you don’t know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. We just want justice for Gwen. Please help us join together in memory of our precious baby girl. I wish I could give you more details and specifics on what transpired but please keep in mind that this is still an open murder investigation and we don’t want to compromise the case. As soon as an arrest is made I will update everyone with the beautiful story of Gwendolyn Lily’s life. I want to encourage everyone to hold their kids close today and appreciate what god has given you. Please help us get justice and help Gwendolyn’s mother Mariah have time to grieve this devastating loss by donating and supporting her in this time Thank you all so much for your love and support. God bless you. Help us make Gwen proud.

