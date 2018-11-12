Baraboo (WI) High School Class Pose Doing Nazi Salute

this post has since been deleted, but i just want @barabooSD to be aware of the disturbing actions that are represented in this photograph. this is BEYOND sickening. pic.twitter.com/Fer5heTted — carly sidey (@CarlySidey) November 12, 2018

What’s going on at Baraboo High School in Wisconsin, some are asking after a photograph of a large group of white male students attending junior prom pose using the Nazi salute, also known as the Hitler salute.

Beyond that image, students now are coming forward to show other instances of white supremacy, white nationalism and racism the claim is rampant at the school.

School officials have said the image of more than 40 boys with their right arms extended from the neck into the air with a straightened hand. The salute is illegal in many European counties and Canada. It was used in Germany in the 1930s and ’40s to signify allegiance to Adolph Hitler.

In the now-deleted image, the caption reads, “We even got the black kid to throw it up.” The photograph was taken and shared on Nov. 11. It purports to be from the school’s junior prom.

They decided to delete the post but how about we expose baraboo seniors for their racism and everything else that is wrong with this post. I also hope every parent and community member who watched this picture get taken is disgusted. pic.twitter.com/m76prb1JqR — Hailey (@hailsjo15) November 12, 2018

Of the near 50 students, tha vast majority are using the salute though not all. One student is seen using the white power sign, the ‘ok’ hand gesture now co-opted by white nationalists.