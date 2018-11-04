Brittany Charboneau: Comedian From Denver Is a NYC Marathon Top Contender

Brittany Charboneau has been fighting for the lead with Desiree Linden for the first hour of the New York City Marathon.

Charboneau is a 31-year-old comedian from Denver who has a remarkable running background: she walked onto the track and field team at Colorado State, and has improved her personal best marathon record from 2:51 to 2:36 in the last year.

Here’s what you need to know.

Charboneau Is a Self-Described ‘Funny Runner’ Comedian Based in Denver

According to her site, Charboneau lives in Denver with her husband Justin and their two cats. Her cats are named “There’s a Pool Party on Saturday” and “Snacks,” because “you can’t have a pool party on Saturday without snacks.”

Charboneau is sponsored by Colorado-based company OtterBox.

Charbonau Has Been Running Marathons Since College, & Won Her First Marathon in 2017

Charboneau began running marathons in college, and won her first marathon at the Colfax Marathon in 2017, setting a new course record on the way with 2:52.

Her other marked achievements since then have included being the first female finisher at the Kansas City Marathon in 2018, and being the first female finisher at the Disney World Half Marathon in 2018, as well. She cites her biggest accomplishment to be her Olympic Trials “A” Standard Qualification Finish for the Los Angeles Marathon, attaining a time of 2:36.34 in 2018.