Celebrities Helping With California Wildfire Relief

Celebrities, entertainers, musicians and actors have been going above and beyond to donate money, food and comfort to those suffering from the California wildfires. Some of those same celebrities have already lost their homes to fires, and are still doing what they can to help.

They aren’t just donating money either – many celebs have taken it upon themselves to feed families displaced by the fires and exhausted firefighters still attempting to contain the flames, as well as sent aid to the thousands of pets and wildlife recovering from burns and injuries sustained while fleeing. One celeb even used his elevated platform on social media to try to help families connect with missing loved ones.

Below are several celebrities that are helping out during the California wildfires with their generous donations and efforts on the ground.

Dave Grohl, Frontman of the Foo Fighters, BBQ’ed For Firefighters & Their Families

Dave Grohl recently launched a new project called Backbeat BBQ after telling GQearlier this year that he had a new obsession – brisket.

“I have spent far too long lost down a YouTube wormhole, watching videos on how to make the best spice rub for the perfect brisket,” he said. “When I get back to LA I’m taking a butchery course.”

He debuted his signature creations this past weekend by serving the California firefighters battling the ongoing Woolsey Fire and taking his BBQ chops to the local fire station to cook some brisket for the men and women putting their lives on the line to contain the fires.

Grohl also took to Instagram to thank the firefighters and first responders, writing: “To all the heroes we met last night … thank you. It was an honor to cook for you.”

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Donated $500,000 to Needy Families Displaced By The Fires

Our home before and after the devastating #WoolsleyFire. Please donate anything you can to The Malibu Foundation in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic… https://t.co/K2yFpjZDzc pic.twitter.com/6o8maqtRhd — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2018

Miley Cyrus, who lost most of her home to the devastating Woolsley Fire, posted a picture of her house on Twitter and urged her fans and followers to donate whatever they could to help families in need.

Although she just lost her own home in Malibu, Cyrus donated $500,000 to the Malibu Foundation through her charity The Happy Hippie Foundation, with her fiance, actor Liam Hemsworth.

“Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others,” a spokesperson for Cyrus told AP.

The Malibu Foundation is an organization set up to help the devastated area rebuild, and it will be used to aid those in financial need and provide emergency relief assistance, as well as toward wildfire prevention and climate change resilience, according to the statement.

Guy Fieri Served Meals to First Responders, Firefighters & Law Enforcement

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

Guy Fieri visited law enforcement officers at a staging area in Butte County, California, for officials fighting the Camp Fire, according to USA Today. The celebrity chef reportedly served pulled pork and several sides to exhausted firefighters and first responders.

“Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter.

Big thanks to our team at @camp_chef The gear is awesome help cookin for folks at the #CampFire pic.twitter.com/EFJ3l6S1V4 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 11, 2018

Fieri also posted a picture on Twitter, thanking his team for helping cook for law enforcement, first responders and folks affected by the Camp Fire. In a separate post, he praised those who were risking their lives to contain the fires.

“In today’s tumultuous world, it’s amazing to see our fire fighters, military, law enforcement and first responders come together to rescue our communities devestated [sic] by fire. So many great people stepping up to take care of one another.”

Fieri lives in Santa Rosa, which suffered devastating fire loses in 2017.

Khloe Kardashian Brought Bottled Water, Eye Drops & Granola Bars to Firefighters Battling the Blaze

Thankful for the @CAFirefighters risking their lives and getting people to safety during these horrendous wildfires. Show your support and donate to @CAFireFound at https://t.co/vYkrusnkIH #CampFire #HillFire #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/alsL2l3FlJ — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 10, 2018

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian, who was evacuated from her Calabasas home, went to CVS Pharmacy and purched hundreds of water bottles, eye drops and granola bars for the firefighters. Kardashian shared pictures on her Instagram story Saturday and encouraged others to donate as well.

“Here at the CVS I basically bought everything they had in stock,” she said. “I bought as many waters as I could, but they still have waters here, but if you guys can drop off whatever you can.”

“I know the brave men and women are working so hard, tirelessly, for all of us would greatly appreciate it,” Khloe continued. “Just do whatever you can, even if it’s one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything, I know they would appreciate it.”

So thankful for the heroic firefighters and first responders who are out here fighting the #WoolseyFires and doing everything in their power to save our lives, our pets, our homes and our communities. We are all safe and that’s what matters 🙏🏼 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2018

Sandra Bullock Donated $100,000 to the Humane Society to Help Animal Victims

Sandra Bullock gave $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County to help displaced animals and wildlife affected by the deadly wildfires. According to People magazine, Bullock also offered the American Red Cross this moving statement:

“The untold destruction from these fires is heartbreaking, especially following the tragedy at Borderline in Thousand Oaks. I’m glad to be able to help. We’re all family in this, whether it be human, furry or feathered.”

Bullock reportedly donated a total of $500,000 to aid all those affected, including $400,000 to the American Red Cross.

Ellen Degeneres also announced on her show Tuesday that she donated $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

“It has been a very difficult week here in California,” she said. “There was a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week, where 12 innocent people lost their lives. I just wanted to send my love to everyone in the community. My family lives there. It’s horrible and so to the friends and family of those people, we all send love.”

Lady Gaga Delivered Pizzas to a Red Cross Shelter at the Pacific Palisades High School

Thousands of #California residents are displaced due to the wildfires. And on Tuesday, #LadyGaga delivered pizza to one of the many Red Cross evacuation centers in LA 🙏🏽🙌🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JolvgLoXUO — HONEY GERMAN (@HoneyGerman) November 14, 2018

Lady Gaga, who was also forced to evacuate her own home in Malibu, stopped at a shelter at Pacific Palisades High School to talk to evacuees who’ve lost everything in the fires. She brought pizza, coffee and gift cards over to evacuees affected by the Woolsley fire.

“This is not easy,” she said in a video captured by TMZ. “I know this is not easy. And I know that a lot of you are feeling a lot of pain right now and a lot of shock and this might feel very surreal. I will pray for each and every one of you. You will be in my thoughts. I extend my love to each and every one of you. I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone.”

While she was there, Gaga reportedly serenaded a 98-year-old woman who was displaced from her home and encouraged people to seek mental health counseling.

During The Evacuation, James Woods Took to Twitter to Share Every Missing Persons & Pets Tweet That He Could

It may feel like the end of the world, but crises like the #CaliforniaWildfires remind us how much we have always reached out to each other in times of need. #FirstResponders #CampFireJamesWoods #SoCalFiresJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/JHqhOMEntg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 13, 2018

Actor James Woods used his Twitter account and elevated platform on social media to help those impacted by California’s wildfires reunite with loved ones and pets. He even started his own hashtag to help loved ones desperately searching for missing persons try to connect.

“We are using the hashtag #CampFireJamesWoods as a way for people to connect with each other in their search for missing loved ones in the #CampFire. By using that hashtag we can consolidate information about missing people.”

Woods also regularly thanked his followers for all their help.

He wrote: “To all my wonderful followers, I want to thank you for your extraordinary efforts tonight connecting people with lost loved ones in the terrible #CampFire. Your thousands of retweets of invaluable information literally saved lives. God bless you all. #CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods.”

