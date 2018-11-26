Chelsea Cook: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsea Cook is a Utah high school teacher accused of killing her ex-husband’s girlfriend in front of their two young children, KUTV reported.

Cook, a teacher at Skyridge High School in the Alpine School District, faces possible aggravated murder charges in the fatal shooting of Lisa Williams.

The shooting took place Sunday night at an apartment complex in Midvale.

According to her Facebook page, she is a graduate of Brigham Young University who worked in Lehi High School before going to work as a health teacher at Skyridge.

1. Ex-Husband Says Chelsea Cook Refused to Leave His Home

BREAKING: Skyridge High School teacher Chelsea Cook is accused of shooting and killing her ex-husband’s girlfriend last night at his Midvale apartment. pic.twitter.com/ktHouE4OQM — Andrew Reeser (@andrewreeser) November 26, 2018

Cook’s ex-husband, whose name has not been publically released, told police that she entered his apartment while he was in the parking lot. He said that Cook was there to drop off cold medicine for one of their 3-year-old twins.

He said that Cook was asked to leave but refused to go and locked herself in the bathroom. Someone called 911 to get her to leave, KUTV reported.

2. Ex-Husband Says Chelsea Cook Shot Lisa Williams in Front of Their Children

Cook’s ex-husband says she unlocked the bathroom door voluntarily after 911 was called and went to grab her coat before pulling out a handgun and firing multiple times at Williams. Williams, 23, fell on the couch.

He said that his and Cook’s 3-year-old children witnessed the entire incident.

3. Ex-Husband Says He Was Able to Wrestle Gun Away From Cook

1 dead, 1 in custody as police investigate homicide at Midvale apartment complex https://t.co/QLhcKv15lu via @GephardtDaily pic.twitter.com/hetJI3GD7e — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) November 26, 2018

Cook’s ex-husband told police that he was able to wrestle the gun away from her and she sat on a chair with their two children while he attempted to help Williams.

He told police that Williams then tried to walk to get her coat but he grabbed her and pinned her against the wall until police arrived.

4. Chelsea Cook Faces Aggravated Murder Charge

Cook is being held at Salt Lake County Jail where she faces one charge of aggravated murder, KUTV reports.

Cook worked as a health teacher. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that her staff page had been removed from Skyridge High School’s website by Monday.

The school issued a statement to parents Monday:

This morning we learned about a situation involving one of our Skyridge teachers, Ms. Cook. She was arrested and charged with a serious crime. We know there will be information in the media regarding this incident. We want you to be aware of what we have learned, so we can help you process and provide support to any of you who may be in need. This type of news is hard to comprehend and we want you to know that teachers, counselors and your parents can help provide support in this difficult time. As you leave school, you may see news media presence set up outside. We encourage you not to engage with reporters who may want to talk with you regarding this heartbreaking incident. District officials will be at the school answering media questions. If you are approached, we recommend that you direct any media requests for interviews to school administration or Alpine School District officials. If you need help, we are here for you. Please let your teacher know and they will have someone escort you down to the counseling center. We are a family and we care deeply about each of you. Please do not hesitate to ask for help if you need it.

5. Police Release Probable Cause Complaint in Chelsea Cook’s Arrest

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at around 7 pm. Officers entered the apartment and found the ex-husband pinning Cook against the wall. The ex-husband told police he had the gun Cook used to shoot Williams in his waistband.

“Officers found the victim with at least two gunshots to her torso,” the complaint says. “The victim was transported to a local hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.”

Read the full complaint below:

