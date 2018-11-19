Facebook Messenger Down: Global Outages Reported on Twitter

Facebok Messenger is down for thousands of people as of 3 PM on Monday, according to a series of tweets by users reporting the issue. Specifically, the Facebook Messenger App as well as the desktop version is down for users around the world.

Facebook has not yet explained the cause for the issue, but the rest of the social network appears to be functioning normally. According to Down Detector, the greatest location reporting issues with Facebook messenger is in Europe, with the largest concentration of issues in America located on the West Coast.

Here’s how users are reacting to the issues with Facebook Messenger.

Twitter Reacts: Facebook Messenger Down

Why does @Facebook messenger have to crash when I was in the middle of making a deal on some furniture I’m selling — Charlotte Taylor (@Charlotte_1598) November 19, 2018

When Facebook Messenger decides to crash pic.twitter.com/V0iBSKilfA — GagaBrookes (@GaGaBrookes) November 19, 2018

facebook messenger seems to be glitching out and wont let me send anything and my Very Stupid Brain is yelling THEY ALL BLOCKED YOU THEY HATE YOU — purple haze feedback OVA (@dhampirs_) November 19, 2018

So it turns out Facebook messenger is down. Bad times. pic.twitter.com/LD34H1ShWh — Susie Sandilands (@IamSusieMiller) November 19, 2018

Me when I saw Facebook messenger had stopped working pic.twitter.com/83yfLG1EJn — Philip🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@_phil0sophical) November 19, 2018

This is not a drill people! Facebook Messenger is DOWN! #MessengerDown pic.twitter.com/ypFasB1eWq — So.Social Media (@SoSocialMediaGB) November 19, 2018

It appears Facebook Messenger is down pic.twitter.com/EXeoEILs7A — Patrick Williams (@PatrickWilliams) November 19, 2018