Facebook Messenger Down: Global Outages Reported on Twitter

Facebok Messenger is down for thousands of people as of 3 PM on Monday, according to a series of tweets by users reporting the issue. Specifically, the Facebook Messenger App as well as the desktop version is down for users around the world.
Facebook has not yet explained the cause for the issue, but the rest of the social network appears to be functioning normally. According to Down Detector, the greatest location reporting issues with Facebook messenger is in Europe, with the largest concentration of issues in America located on the West Coast.
Here’s how users are reacting to the issues with Facebook Messenger.
Twitter Reacts: Facebook Messenger Down
