Is Gurnee Mills Open on Thanksgiving & Black Friday 2018?

If you’re looking for something to do on Thanksgiving Day, you might consider heading out to Gurnee Mills. Is the Illinois shopping center open on Thanksgiving Day (and Black Friday)? The answer is yes.

However, Gurnee Mills has special holiday hours, so don’t expect that it will be open at regular times. The shopping center is also open on Black Friday. Some have started calling Thanksgiving “Black Thursday” because some malls and other stores are opening on the holiday for shoppers looking for a great deal. Gurnee Mills posts these holiday hours on its website:

Thursday 11/22

Thanksgiving

Open 6PM–11:59PM

Friday 11/23

Black Friday

Open 12AM–1AM, 6AM–9PM

Saturday 11/24

Open 10AM–9PM

Gurnee Mills Information

“Gurnee Mills will be open on Thanksgiving Day, November 22nd, from 6pm-1am and will reopen on Black Friday, November 23rd, from 6am-9pm! Enjoy our Extra Festive Hours!” Gurnee Mills wrote on Facebook.

What is Gurnee Mills? How do you get there? According to its website, Gurnee Mills “is the largest outlet and full-price shopping destination in Illinois. Gurnee Mills provides the ultimate indoor shopping experience with nearly 200 stores including Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Forever 21, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond/BuyBuy Baby and Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Rainforest Café, Buffalo Wild Wings and Chicago Woodfire Pizza Co., catch a movie at Gurnee Marcus Cinema, and enjoy indoor miniature golf and laser tag at Tilt Studio.”

Gurnee Mills “is located at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Grand Avenue (IL 132) in Gurnee, IL. It is conveniently located in between Chicago and Milwaukee with surrounding cities including Libertyville, Grayslake, Mundelein, Lake Forest, Waukegan, Antioch, and Round Lake Beach,” the website says.

The shopping center started opening up on Thanksgiving Day eve as far back as 2013, although the hours are even more expanded today.