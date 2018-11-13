LOOK: Liam Hemsworth Shares Heartbreaking Photo of His Destroyed Home

On Tuesday, Liam Hemsworth shared a photo of all that was left of the Malibu home he shared with Miley Cyrus. “It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” Hemsworth wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”

In an ensuing thread, Hemsworth shared that he had spent the day in Malibu on Monday, and was inspired by the way that the community had bonded together in the face of such devastation. He wrote, “Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

Hemsworth continued, “Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

Hemsworth’s words of courage come a day after his partner, Cyrus, tweeted her own message of support: “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet…. Donate $ , Time , Supplies I love you more than ever , Miley”

Earlier in the week, Hemsworth was seen providing aid to those battling the Malibu fire along with his brother, Luke. TMZ reports that Gerard Butler and Camille Grammer also lost their homes over the weekend.

Butler, too, shared a photo of the wreckage of his home, writing, “Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @ LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at http://SupportLAFD.org .”

So far, the Woolsey Fire has burned over 90,000 acres of land across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the death toll exceeding 40 and many people still unaccounted for, per Curbed LA. In the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, 83 percent of the National Parks Service land has burned.