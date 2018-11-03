Needles in Halloween Candy: Where Were They Found? [LIST]

Needles were found in Halloween candy in multiple states throughout the U.S. in 2018. They range from sewing needles found in Twizzlers to a needle in a Kit Kat bar.

The incidents have stretched across multiple states, from Massachusetts to New Mexico, but authorities have not indicated any connection. They were found in many different kinds of candy. A 2000 article by Snopes noted that, although there have been incidents of sharp objects being found in food over the years, many are hoaxes or pranks not meant to cause harm. Indeed, one of the candy tampering incidents below was deemed a prank (in that incident, police say a child was trying to prank a father). However, others remain under investigation.

You can see photos and a round up of locations where needles and pins have been found in 2018 Halloween candy below, with photos, as reported by local law enforcement agencies.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marshfield, Massachusetts

Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts, which is a community not far from Boston, say sewing needles were found inside Twizzlers that children received on Halloween. On November 1, 2018, Marshfield police wrote on Facebook: “Important warning – we are investigation (sic) two packages of Twizzlers Twists that contained sowing (sic) needles inside the candy. The candy was received last night in the Brant Rock Area. Advised to throw away Twizzlers and inspect all other candy.”

In a press conference, the police chief elaborated, saying, “This was supposed to be a night that was fun for the children. Anyone caught giving out candy contaminated with injury-causing substances faces five years in state prison.”

According to NECN-TV, the needles were found in a 3-year-old’s candy.

Logan County, Kentucky

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that it is “currently investigating a report of ‘needles’ found in Halloween candy.” The office is located in Russellville, Kentucky.

The report continued, “The reporting party alleges that two needles were found in a ‘fun size’ snickers bar that was possibly obtained in the Russellville City Limits area. If your child still has Halloween candy, please check it thoroughly.” The Sheriff’s Department included a graphic picture of the candy, which you can see above.

Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard

The Oak Bluffs Police Department on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts reported that a nail was found in Halloween candy.

“We received a report that a parent located a nail partially inside of a mini Hershey’s candy bar after trick-or-treating in Oak Bluffs last night. The nail punctured the wrapper and was partially sticking out. Please check your children’s candy thoroughly,” the police wrote on Facebook.

“The parent believes the candy bar was possibly obtained from a side street off Vineyard Ave. If you know of any houses that were giving out mini Hershey’s bars last night in the area of Vineyard Ave, or find anything suspicious in your children’s candy, please contact us.”

Newport, Maine

Newport, Maine police reported that a parent was stabbed with a pin from their child’s Halloween candy.

“Just a reminder to all parents! Please check your childrens candy. This was reported to us here at Newport PD. Unfortunately, a parent got stabbed by the pin upon reaching into their child’s bag,” said police.

In addition, a teen in Auburn, Maine, reported receiving a bag of marijuana during trick-or-treating.

Clay County, Florida

The Clay County, Florida Sheriff’s Department also reported an incident of candy tampering, writing on Facebook, “UPDATE 11.1.18, 2:30 PM: Our agency was made aware of Halloween candy which appeared to have been tampered with. It appears the candy may have come from the community of Pine Ridge Plantation. This investigation is still active, but thankfully we have not received any other complaints. We have been blanketing the area, speaking with residents and researching this further. We continue to ask that the community contact us immediately should you have had any similar issues. Call our Communications Section at (904) 264-6512. #CCSOFL.”

According to First Coast News, a woman “said her niece snapped a Kit-Kat in half and found a needle in the middle of it.” She then alleged she found “another needle inside a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup,” the television station reported.

Hoosick Falls, New York

Police in Hoosick Falls, New York, say a needle found in a Mounds bar was a prank.

“Re: Investigation reveals needle in candy was a prank; no longer a concern regarded tainted candy,” police wrote on Facebook, adding:

“The Hoosick Falls Police Department has completed the follow up investigation regarding the candy incident on Halloween night. At the time, it was reported to the police that a sewing needle was found in a candy bar by an elementary school aged child. Officers followed up with interviews of the child and parent, and the child admitted that it was intended to be a prank on their father, but that the reaction quickly spiraled out of control.”

The police added: “At the time, the Hoosick Falls Police Department informed the community of the alleged incident out of an abundance of caution. The Hoosick Falls Police wants to ensure the public that there is no danger of tainted candy, and that with the many hundreds of trick-or-treaters out last night, this was the only report of this nature in the Hoosick Falls area.”

“It is important that parents talk to their children about the importance of telling the truth when confronted,” Chief Robert Ashe said. “What started out as a prank resulted in a lot of anxiety and concern for many families.”

“I have many mixed emotions,” said Mayor Rob Allen. “After seeing three extremely successful Halloween events aimed at families and children, I was very sad to see that this story tarnished our Village and the efforts of those involved with the events. Now, I am relieved to report that this was just a hoax. As a teacher and parent, I’m concerned for the child, and very glad that the child eventually told the truth. I think it is an important life lesson, and I hope that this negative can become a long-term positive regarding the importance of being honest, even when you’re afraid.”

The original report said, “THE CHILD WHO WAS TRICK OR TREATING WITH A PARENT CAME HOME AND BIT INTO THE CANDY WHEN SHE NOTICED A NEEDLE IN THE CANDY BAR.”

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Police in New Mexico say a child found a sewing needle in a 3 Musketeers bar. They wrote:

*PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT* We are asking all Albuquerque parents to diligently check their children’s Halloween candy. Last night, a 12-year-old girl opened a wrapped 3 Musketeer’s chocolate candy bar, when she bit into it a small sewing needle impaled the top of her mouth causing a precautionary trip to the emergency room. The family trick or treated in a 2 block radius in the Foothills Area Command. The family started on the 700 block of Nakomis Dr NE, traveled south along Nakomis to Camino Del Norte. They again turned north on La Charles to San Juan to Chellwood Park. The family then returned to the 700 block of Nakomis Dr NE. The girl’s mother reported she had seen a vehicle at the park also handing out candy but was not able to describe the car. This seemed strange to her, but she also noted it was not the only car doing this. If you trick-or-treated in the area, please be extra cautious. However, we are still asking all parents to check candy in case it came from a vehicle. If you find a needle in your child’s Halloween candy, please call 242-COPS. If you have any information on the individual responsible, you can submit your tip anonymously at http://www.crimestoppersnm.com/submit-a-tip/.

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee says a vigilant mother discovered a needle in Halloween candy. The Sheriff’s Department wrote:

***VIGILANT MOTHER LOCATES NEEDLE WHILE CHECKING HER CHILD’S CANDY*** A deputy was called out to a residence in Mt. Juliet last night to take a report after a mother discovered a needle while checking her child’s candy that was collected from Halloween night. The victim noticed that the corner of the candy wrapper was missing. When the mother opened the wrapper, she noticed a needle that was placed into the candy. As this incident is currently being investigated, we urge all citizens to please check all of your candy to ensure that it has not been altered and always check to make sure the candy is properly sealed.

The needle was found in a Lifesavers Gummies candy.