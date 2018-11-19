4 People Found ‘Executed’ in a Philadelphia Basement

Four people were found dead in a Philadelphia basement with gunshot wounds to their heads. NBC Philadelphia reports that the victims, two men and two women, were found on the morning of November 19 in a home located along the 5100 block of Malcolm Street in the Cedar Park neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.

Police have not made any comments on the motive or about a suspect in the slayings. No arrests have been made in the case adn the murder weapon has not been recovered. Fox Philadelphia reports that two of the victims are a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. Each person had a single gunshot wound to their head. The Philadelphia Inquirer mentioned in their report that the victims were killed “execution style.”

Fox Philadelphia reports that the male victims are cousins who were living in the home. Neighbors told the station that they heard three or four “loud bangs” on the night before the bodies were discovered. The neighbors attributed the noises to renovations that were going on in the home.

